Nicole Kidman's Rapunzel-inspired hair transformation is straight out of a fairytale

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban stepped out in New York on Monday, with the 56-year-old looking as ethereal as ever.

The Northman star wore an elegant mint green dress by Victoria Beckham for the charity event, accessorising with neutral bag and heels, and wearing her hair long and straight, with her tresses cascading around down to her chest.

Keith Urban accompanied his wife, helping her out of the car, acting as gentlemanly as always, while Nicole's fans fell in love with her latest look. "Nicole looks beautiful as always," one fan praised, while others left endless heart and flame emojis.

Nicole's dress was a beautiful choice for the breast cancer charity fundraiser, with floaty sleeves and a nipped in waist, and Victoria Beckham was thrilled to see the Big Little Lies actress wear the gown, resharing the photo to Instagram, citing Nicole as one of her muses. "I love this look on you, kisses, VB" she captioned the post.

It's been a week for Nicole and Keith, who attended the US Open on Monday, with Nicole opting for a chic pinstripe blazer and a beige top beneath it. Her hair looked noticeably blonder at the charity event, with her tennis attendance hair appearing her trademark strawberry blonde shade.

She also attended the tennis match over the weekend, that time wearing a pretty pink dress and a crisp white jacket and cream loafers, keeping her accessories lowkey with a simple wristwatch.

The 56-year-old actress is clearly a sports fan, as another recent post showed her and her co-star Reese Witherspoon at a soccer game, watching Inter Miami playing.

"Great night with my girlfriend," she captioned the cute selfie, eliciting excitement from her followers about the possibility the duo would work together again soon.

"Big Little Lies Season 3?" one fan pleaded, while another asked: "When will you two work together again?

The duo are close friends, and during a speech at the Gotham Awards in 2017, Reese shared how they came to be buddies, revealing: "I managed to coerce my line producer to make sure I was in the same makeup trailer with her at all times while she was getting ready so I could ask her anything I wanted to," she explained of when they were filming together.

"She was captive for two hours and I asked her a lot of questions! I mean like a lot of questions."

We're glad they managed to forge such a close friendship!

