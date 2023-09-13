Alex Jones surprises in unexpected blouse with incredible detail

The BBC presenter shares three children with her husband Charlie Thomson

The One Show's Alex Jones is a veritable fashionista, and on Tuesday, the star turned heads in a gorgeous, cropped denim blouse.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three, 46, posted a jaw-dropping mirror selfie – and wow did she look incredible in her chic ensemble.

Alex looked her usual polished self in her surprising blouse complete with an oversized whimsical white lace collar and coordinating white buttons.

For a streamlined look, Alex teamed her unique garment with a pair of high-waisted cream trousers. The Welsh TV presenter kept her makeup minimal and opted to accessorise with a mesh watch.

© Instagram Alex looked flawless in her denim blouse

She wore her brunette tresses in a timeless centre part and styled her 70s-inspired bangs to perfection with gentle waves.

"@sisterjane for those asking about this lovely collared jacket x," Alex simply penned in her caption.

This isn't the first time we've been left swooning over the former Strictly contestant's envy-inducing wardrobe.

Alex loves a bold look

Earlier this month, the brunette beauty put on a leggy display as she graced the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

For the star-studded occasion, Alex resembled an angelic superstar in a figure-hugging white mini dress featuring feathered cuffs and glittering silver jewel embellishments.

The broadcaster teamed her statement frock with a pair of strappy silver heels and some timeless silver hoop earrings. She had her glossy tresses styled in a sleek style and seriously upped the ante with a daring red lip. Perfection!

© Getty The TV star posed up an absolute storm

Taking to her Instagram grid, the star gushed about her time on the red carpet, writing: "Congratulations to all winners and nominees at last night's @officialntas.

"Thank you to my girls @tesswrightstylist for finding this incredible dress by @safiyaa_official and convincing me to get my legs out and face painter extraordinaire @lizbeckettmua for my makeup and hair."

© Getty Alex looked unreal in her mini dress

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of sweet messages. Stunned by her appearance, one follower penned: "You looked so beaut," while a second chimed in: "Love the dress - you look fabulous!"

A third remarked: "Wow what a gorgeous dress, Alex, very flattering you look absolutely beautiful. Lovely legs!!!!" and a fourth gushed: "Smashed it @alexjonesthomson ! And loved your stories showing the BTS with a school run fully made up. Representin' the mamas!"

© Instagram Alex is a doting mother-of-three

Away from the spotlight, Alex enjoys spending quality time with her husband Charlie Thomson and their adorable brood: Teddy, five, Kit, three, and little Annie, two.

Happy couple Alex and Charlie tied the knot on 31 December 2015 in Cardiff Castle – and their nuptials were just as fairytale-worthy as you can imagine.

On her big day, the presenter looked breathtaking in a stunning bridal gown crafted by bridal designer Sassi Holford. Alex completed her look with a tulle veil and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.