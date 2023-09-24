Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova turns heads in plunging dress with a twist

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova oozed glamour at the weekend as she attended a glitzy event in London wearing a breathtaking maxi dress.

In photos shared to Instagram, the professional dancer looked ethereal in a sheer floor-length evening dress complete with a halter neck design and a plunging neckline with the most gorgeous cowl front.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova is a goddess in barely-there outfit

The 34-year-old styled her opulent black and white dress to perfection. She teamed her frock with a simple black Chanel leather handbag, whilst on her feet, the statuesque dancer donned a pair of strappy heels.

Nadiya completed her ensemble with a stunning pair of statement hoops and a glistening gold bangle. As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-one styled her lush locks in gently tousled waves and accentuated her naturally pretty features with sleek eyeliner, brown smokey eyeshadow and a rich plum lipstick.

© Instagram Nadiya looked flawless in her dress

Sharing a glimpse inside her glitzy evening, Nadiya, 34, captioned her slew of snaps: "Jazz played and Champagne flowed and we had a great night at the opening of @latelierrobuchonmayfair."

Awestruck fans were quick to heap praise on Nadiya's outfit, with one writing: "You are stunning & I absolutely love your dress," while a second noted: "Hair perfection!"

A third gushed: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful as always."

© Instagram The pro dancer was all smiles at the glitzy event

This isn't the first time we've seen Nadiya make a strong case for the maxi dress. On Tuesday, the blonde beauty looked picture-perfect as she graced the red carpet with her boyfriend Kai Widdrington.

Stepping out for The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023, Nadiya made a statement in a blush pink strapless gown adorned with a pop-art style black bow.

© Getty Nadiya Bychkova was all smiles on the red carpet at The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023

She wore her luminous blonde locks in a chic chignon, leaving two curling tendrils loose around her face for a touch of framing. As for jewellery, the star elevated her look with a seriously sparkly circle pendant.

Nadiya was joined on the red carpet by her boyfriend Kai Widdrington who looked dapper in a smart black tuxedo and a bow tie.

Last week, Nadiya took to social media to express her "disappointment" at not being given a celebrity partner in this year's season of Strictly. While the Latin champion will still be part of the group numbers and special live music performances, she will not be part of the competition.

© Getty The couple were dressed to perfection

Over on Instagram, she wrote: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series," she penned.

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more."

© Instagram The professional dancer shared a new update

She finished by adding: "I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

The star's fans were quick to send their support in the comments section. Her former celebrity partner Dan Walker was amongst the first to react, writing: "No one puts the Yorkshire Barmaid in a corner [dancer emoji] Keep shining partner," while her beau Kai Widdrington noted: "Always shining bright," followed by a diamond emoji and a red heart.