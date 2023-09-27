Kate Beckinsale, 50, showcases statuesque, phenomenal physique in micro bikini

Kate Beckinsale is known for her phenomenal outfits and risque looks and she posed in one of her most eye-catching to date as she stood outside her palatial home in a tiny micro bikini.

The black two-piece looked absolutely incredible on the 50-year-old actress and it highlighted her stunning physique. The ensemble consisted of a black frilly top alongside a pair of bikini bottoms. A flower necklace was draped down, matching the items that were on her sides and she also wore a black choker alongside a pair of matching heels.

Kate resembled a mermaid with her beach-blonde hair and it was styled in waves as she gazed off into the distance. Further photos zoomed in on her, showing her with a bright pink lipstick.

In her caption, the actress shared: "Went on holiday for a day. Came home," and the daring snaps drove her fans wild.

One enthused: "How do you not age? Where are your under eye bags!? I'm 44 and I need your secret now," while a second added: "Jesus christ wow. Was worth the picture though!" and a third said: "You don't look 50… more like half of that!"

A fourth commented: "Perfection, personified. You are such a goddess," while a fifth penned: "What a way to end summer," alongside a string of flame emojis.

In a daring snapshot shared earlier in the month, the Underworld star can be seen sitting in her bathtub and she looked as glamorous as ever with a full face of makeup and her signature black hair bow. Kate opted for a glittering gold eyeshadow, a pair of false lashes, a contoured base and a glossy pink lip for the photo, which the 50-year-old shared on her Instagram Stories.

In a separate moment earlier in September, she wore a showstopping outfit at the AMFAR gala, of which she was a co-chair – completing the look with a pair of platform gold heels, and statement earrings to match, whilst her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

Sharing a reel of the phenomenal look on Instagram, fans raced to the comments to have their say on the Pearl Harbor actress's outfit.

"Unbelievable. Most gorgeous person on the earth," one follower gushed. Another added: "Wow! You look absolutely stunning, Kate." A third joked: "One of these days you'll make an effort before you go out."

