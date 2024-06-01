Steph McGovern rocks daring lacy outfit for special celebrations

Steph McGovern marked her 42nd birthday on Friday and the former Packed Lunch presenter headed to the Girls Aloud reunion with her friends for a night on the town.

The birthday girl partied the night away alongside her besties and she was certainly the star of the show with her daring black outfit. The striking piece gave a lacy illusion as she and her pals rocked out at the side of the stage, before enjoying backstage access.

WATCH: Steph McGovern dazzles in risque outfit for birthday celebrations

Steph showcased her phenomenal outfit in full as she posed with singer Kimberley Walsh, who also looked stunning in a Love Machine t-shirt.

Steph's risqué outfit showed off her physique with its sheer sections and the star had added a pair of black trousers to finish off the ensemble.

© Instagram Steph got to meet members of Girla Aloud backstage

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old wore her blonde locks loose after sweeping them back and she had glammed up her makeup for her night out.

As she finished her night off, Steph proved that some things never change as she took a selfie while waiting for an early morning pizza.

© Instagram Steph got a pizza on her way home

Although Steph didn't reveal how she spent the day of her birthday, we have no doubt that she marked it with her girlfriend and their four-year-old daughter, whose identities she keeps out of the public eye.

Steph's daughter recently began nursery, and Steph exclusively revealed to HELLO! about how she got emotional when the youngster had her first parents' evening.

© Joe Maher Steph is a proud mum-of-one

"She had her first parents' evening the other night, and I really struggled not to get upset," she admitted. "Not because they said anything bad, but because all you want is for your child to be happy and kind."

She then added: "She's going to have to start wearing a uniform soon. I'm going to have to pretend to her it's a costume because she's obsessed with costumes."

© Instagram The star used to host Packed Lunch

Explaining her reasoning for keeping her family life out of the spotlight, Steph explained: "My rule is, I never put my family on there – and when I say family, I mean my partner and my daughter, I haven't even shared my little girl’s name or any pictures of her, because I want it to be her choice when she’s older, whether she wants to put herself out there or not.

RELATED: Steph McGovern poses with rarely-seen family member – and she looks so glam

MORE: Steph McGovern shares relatable parenting moment after addressing 'insensitive' pregnancy speculation

"And the same with my partner, she's not in the public eye and we just keep that separate and that's really healthy for us because no one's then making an opinion about our family life. If they have an opinion, it's about me – and that's fine because I've chosen to put myself out there."