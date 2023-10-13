Victoria Beckham stuns in slinky satin dress and fishnet tights

David and Victoria Beckham are the names on everyone's lips following the release of their Beckham documentary on Netflix.

The power couple gave fans something to talk about once more on Thursday night, getting dressed up to the nines for a romantic date night, with Victoria donning a figure-skimming silky red dress with lace panels.

As if her daring red dress wasn't glam enough, the 49-year-old paired her gown with black fishnet tights and open-toed red shoes. David looked dapper as ever in a navy striped suit, paired with gleaming white trainers.

© GOFF PHOTOS Victoria and David Beckham looked wonderful on their date night

Eschewing the trend for micro bags, VB carried a large clutch – what we'd give for a peek inside!

The fashion designer appeared to have had a minor hair makeover, too. While her tresses are always tumbling, they looked to be a little longer, with more caramel slices framing her face, giving a light look to her brunette locks.

As you'd expect from an A-lister with a hugely successful makeup line, Victoria's makeup was perfectly polished, with a subtle nude lip and glowing skin. She added a slightly smudged eyeliner look for a touch of grunge.

© GOFF PHOTOS Victoria and David Beckham wowed as always

Every outfit Victoria wears tends to cause a storm of excitement, so we expect to see many a red dress on fellow celebrities over the coming weeks, but it's not just VB's dressed-up looks that cause fashion stampede.

After the former singer was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt during the Beckham documentary, sales of the wardrobe staple have skyrocketed.

© Netflix VB caused a stampede with her white shirt

The Guardian reported that a spokesperson for John Lewis said sales of its £45 relaxed cotton white shirt have quadrupled week on week, which Jigsaw's creative director Jo Sykes told the paper: "For years we were trying to persuade customers to try a larger and more ‘manly’ type of shirt. Now we can’t keep hold of them."

While the white shirt was certainly a stylish moment, our favourite look of the documentary was Victoria's ultra high-waisted jeans, worn with a casual grey jumper.

© Netflix Victoria's tucked-in jumper looked great

HELLO! Fashion's writer Lauren Ramsay said of the high-meets-low look: "Tucking a jumper into jeans is sometimes a scary styling hack, for fear of an unflattering silhouette, but VB proves that pulling the jumper out slightly so that is more relaxed and rolling up the sleeves makes an excellent elevated yet laid-back cosy look."

We couldn’t agree more, and look forward to Victoria's next look!

