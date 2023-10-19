Loose Women's Carol McGiffin slips toned figure into bodycon Zara dress

Carol McGiffin left behind her floral tea dresses and chic trouser suits for a sultry bodycon dress for an awards ceremony this week.

Posing for a mirror selfie before the Best Magazine's Heroes 2023 awards, which took place at St Ermin's Hotel on 18 October, the Loose Women star looked flawless in the tie-dye Zara dress with swirls of autumnal pink, purple and brown colours.

© Instagram The Loose Women star later swapped her accessories

The long-sleeved maxi frock had a ruched waist and a figure-hugging silhouette, which Carol, 63, elevated with chunky jewellery including a gold watch and layered long beaded necklaces.

While she was barefoot in the behind-the-scenes snap, a pair of chunky black platform heels sat on the floor behind her.

However, Carol made some last-minute changes before she walked out the door to join her fellow Loose Women stars Linda Robson, Linda Nolan and Coleen Nolan.

Photos from the event show the TV star swapped her accessories for a tassel necklace and an oversized flower ring, and slipped on a pair of lace-up open-toe cream heels.

"On my way to this, easily the BEST night of the year! @bestmagofficial #heroes. Dress by @zara," she captioned the Instagram photo, before reposting the publication's message: "Tomorrow night we will be celebrating 11 extraordinary Heroes @sterminshotel in London."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Carol often wears chic suits on Loose Women

Complimenting her outfit, one follower penned: "Love your fab dress," while another wrote: "Lovely dress suits you, loving how you are promoting high street and make it look like designer."

Carol has revealed that she works hard to maintain her slim figure, relying on a healthy diet and regular exercise, especially in 2023.

© Getty Carol and Mark met in 2008 and married ten years later

In a joint interview with her husband Mark Cassidy – whom she married secretly in Bangkok in Thailand with none of their family or friends present – Carol revealed to Best magazine: "We're already both quite healthy, especially with what we eat, and don't do anything to excess (except rosé wine, of course!) – but we're definitely on a bit of a mission to shape up because last year we were a bit lazy."

Carol said she was a gym addict in the 80s, but joked she is now "useless" at some exercises. "Mark loves laughing at me being useless at star jumps and things and as much as he tries to get me to do sit-ups, I just can't do it anymore," Carol said. "I'm too exhausted! But I won't give up."

