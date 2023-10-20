Alex Jones is a vision in figure-hugging skinny jeans

Alex Jones is always one of the most fashionable women on television, and The One Show presenter made sure to show that off during the week as she wowed in a pair of skinny jeans.

The mum-of-three looked sensational in the curve-hugging denim item that she paired with a frilly white top as she posed alongside her co-host, Roman Kemp, and guests Zoe Ball and Jill Scott. Alex wore her brunette locks loose as she flashed a huge smile, while Zoe looked equally as fashionable in a black jumpsuit, wearing her blonde hair in a similar style to Alex.

WATCH: Alex Jones shimmies on The One Show in sequin mini skirt

Jill rocked a light green shirt and a skirt in a darker tone, while not to be outdone by the ladies, Roman opted for a white shirt, blue jacket and a pair of beige trousers.

As the foursome posed in a studio corridor, Alex enthused: "Thursday gang," before sharing a photo from the official The One Show Instagram account that showed the group all in set. "We don't want this show to end," the caption read.

© Instagram Alex's skinny jeans suited her trim figure

We're in love with Alex's demure looks but a few weeks ago she wowed us when she decided to opt for a daring jumpsuit to host Saturday Kitchen. The stylish baby pink item showcased Alex's stunning figure, and she opted for a casual choice of footwear for her stint going with a pair of white and green trainers.

The presenter flashed a huge grin as she posed with her co-stars, with her signature brunette hair styled into tresses as she took part in some of the cooking, as well as enjoying a glass of wine when filming wrapped.

© Instagram Alex always looks so stylish

In her caption, she said: "Had the best morning with the best team on @saturday.kitchen. Phenomenal food and wine by @ollysmith @chinghehuang @theo.randall and @hide_restaurant and also great chat from @iaindoesjokes."

The 46-year-old then joked: "@matt.tebbutt You are LIVING THE DREAM!!! Stuffed to the brim and tipsy! Thanks so much for all the kind messages. Jumpsuit styled by @tesswrightstylist from @bashparis."

© Instagram The star turned heads in a jumpsuit

Her presenting stint on the show was applauded by her followers and co-stars with chef Ching He Huang saying: "Such a fun fab morning with you Alex and the whole gang too *hic* thank you xoxo," while a second teased: "You were amazing Al... I did worry when you were slicing the avocado and chatting though!!!"

A third penned: "Well done Alex. I always think that's one of the hardest gigs on TV as you've so many elements to make it look like smooth running. You smashed it," while a fourth added: "Loved watching you on @saturday.kitchen. You were amazing, hope you get the chance to host again," and a fifth noticed her outfit as they jested: "You're dressed as an astronaut!"