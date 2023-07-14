Loose Women's Ruth Langsford unveils beautiful new look after hair transformation

Ruth Langsford is always so glamorous, but the star still loves to change up her look to keep followers on their toes, and she looked absolutely gorgeous as she showcased her latest style.

As you can see in the video below, Ruth popped down to the salon to get her hair extensions redone, and she gave fans an insight into the entire process as her hairdresser removed the old extension before placing the new one in. Ruth looked so glam as she sat in the chair, rocking a pink shirt that carried the word 'love' alongside a pair of lavish wristwatches and her wedding band.

She shared: "Time to have my extensions re-done. SO many of you ask me about these so I like to show you how they're done! They're called Keratin Bonds and they're very small."

Ruth also revealed how going through the menopause had affected her beautiful locks, explaining: "I have them for volume…my hair has definitely thinned in menopause. You can have as many or few as you like and keep them long or cut them shorter. Thank you Lauren @leobancroft ….loving your work!"

Fans loved Ruth's insight into the process as one shared: "Beautiful. That was interesting, I didn't actually know how they worked," and a second penned: "Ohhhh they look good! My hair is definitely getting thinner due to menopause (unlike my waist and along with a million other things)."

A third added: "Thank you so much for sharing and not pretending. Sometimes I think that it's just me and that famous people have naturally thick hair. You make me positive about the menopause because let's face it hair is everything!!!" and a fourth posted: "Looking fab, what patience you would need to do that job it’s so fiddly!"

Ruth frequently gives her followers looks into makeovers, showing fans when the mini hair extensions were first put in back in March. Taking to Instagram, the TV star, 63, posted a video clip of herself at the hair salon receiving the micro bond extensions. From the bonding process to the final finished look, Ruth made sure to capture the entire transformation.

"Got my extensions replaced today by the lovely @_graceahmad @leobancroft salon," she told her followers in the caption. Always tempted to keep it long but only really have them for volume not length… Maybe one day I'll surprise you with long, golden locks!! #hair #extensions #leobancroft #leobancroftsalon."

Fans and friends adored Ruth's hair transformation, with one writing: "I would never have known you have extensions. Very natural," while a second remarked: "You look fabulous!"

"Love it, go long next time Ruth, would love to see you with it long," chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "I love how you have your hair," followed by a red heart emoji.

And back in January, she shared a clip of herself at a salon in London's salubrious Holland Park with celebrity hairdresser Josh Wood. The star opted for a full head of glossy blonde highlights, which set her back £490 at the high-end salon!

Fans were impressed by Ruth's lighter new hair look, writing: "Looking lovely as ever," and: "You have lovely hair." A third wrote: "Fantastic Ruth you look amazing." Another was wowed by Ruth's dedication to her hair routine, writing: "Going through that would get right up my nose, too impatient! Results look the biz though."