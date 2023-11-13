Sofia Vergara puts long legs on display in barely-there one-piece

Sofia Vergara flaunted her hourglass figure as she lounged around her private holiday home Casa Chipi Chipi in a one-piece.

The America's Got Talent judge, 51, positioned a bamboo chair in front of the mirror as she admired her risque outfit, which included a fitted plunging black top that highlighted her waist and – in the absence of any pants – her toned, long legs.

© Instagram Sofia modelled a one-piece inside her holiday home

Gold bangles were layered on one wrist and oversized fish earrings hung from her ears, while her cascading brunette hair was styled in effortless waves that fell to her waist.

"Good morning #casachipichipi," Sofia captioned the post, which was met with plenty of compliments from her followers. "Goddess," wrote one, and a second remarked: "If only that was my reflection!!! Wow stunning."

© Getty Sofi­a Vergara previously shared her holiday home with her ex Joe Manganiello

Meanwhile, her AGT co-star Howie Mandel took the opportunity to poke fun at Sofia's outfit, commenting: "I also do my Zoom meetings without pants."

The Modern Family star has been enjoying a sunny break at her beachside second home, which is believed to be in the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane. Sofia used to regularly visit with her ex-husband Joe Manganiello, but they announced their split in July following a seven-year marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they told Page Six.

WATCH: Joe Manganiello shares a peek inside Sofia Vergara's holiday home

Sofia, who was recently spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman, has swapped her LA home for the tropical landscapes with her lookalike niece Claudia.

One snap shows the former model rocking a fiery red one-shoulder billowing maxi dress alongside soft pink feather earrings, while Claudia opted for a bridal white boho-chic Zimmerman gown with a deep plunging V-neck and lace ruffles.

Sofia previously opened up about getting most of her clothes tailored to perfectly fit her curves. “The key for my body is tailoring,” she told Vogue. “I spend more money on tweaking and fixing the clothes than the actual clothes.”

Sofia rocked a red frock in a photo with her niece

In the 2013 interview, she joked that she likes her red carpet frocks to have plenty of support. "I mean, a normal girl will just put the dress on and leave. I need them to be like an armory.

"My dresses are like a work of art inside because, you know, I am 40 years old, I had a baby, and I am a 32F boob. And they are real still. When they are fake, you take the bra off and they are still there, perfect! Me—no, so I have to bring them up!"

