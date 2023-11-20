AGT’s Sofia Vergara looks incredible in see-through corset top as she parties at F1 Grand Prix in Vegas

Sofia Vergara recently dazzled fans with her stunning appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada. At 51, Sofia continues to captivate with her remarkable style and vibrant social life, as evidenced by her latest Instagram posts.

The AGT judge shared snapshots of her exhilarating experience at the F1 Grand Prix, where she joined a group of friends to support the racers.

For the event, The Modern Family star chose a fashion-forward ensemble, donning a corset top with mesh insets that highlighted her iconic curves.

Complementing her outfit with an all-black theme and a jacket casually tied around her waist, Sofia exuded elegance and poise. Her post, captioned "Vegas F1," captured the essence of her glamorous outing.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

On another occasion, Sofia shifted her focus to promoting her beauty line, Toty. She shared moments from the launch event of Transforma, the latest addition to her beauty range.

Dressed in a long, floral dress with alluring cutouts, Sofia showcased her flawless skin while holding the new serum and enjoying a beverage. Her post thanked attendees and emphasized the versatility of the Transforma serum.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara

While Sofia remains a prominent figure in the entertainment world, she revealed a significant change in her professional journey.

For the upcoming 2024 season of AGT: Fantasy League, Sofia will not be part of the judges' panel. The spinoff, currently in production and set to air in 2024, will feature familiar faces like Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Sofia Vergara showed off her denim look in a bathroom selfie

However, Sofia's absence will be filled by former Spice Girls member Mel B, who returns to the AGT family after judging from 2013 to 2018.

During the finale of the last AGT season, host Terry Crews hinted at Sofia's future involvement with the show. In response to his query about her return, Sofia playfully teased, "Maybe. Maybe if Simon…" before reassuring fans, "Yes, I'm back!"

© Getty Sofia is looking radiant

In her personal life, Sofia navigated a significant transition. In July, it was reported that her husband, Joe Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce.

The couple issued a statement seeking privacy as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives. Now, Sofia has found happiness with Justin Saliman, an accomplished orthopedic surgeon based in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

