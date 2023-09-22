I spotted Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid's favorite Frame jeans on sale for up to 60% off

When it comes to celebrity-approved jeans, Frame is definitely on the top of the roster, with A-list fans like Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber rocking the super chic designer denim.

And THIS IS NOT A DRILL: the celebrity favorite denim brand is having a rare Friends and Family sale with 25% off sitewide, and up to 75% off selected pairs, but only through Septmeber 27!

Meghan Markle seemed to have packed a suitcase full of Frame jeans for the September 2023 Invictus Games in Germany

When it comes to A-listers who are Frame fans, the Duchess of Sussex loves the brand’s jeans so much she packed more than one pair for her recent super-stylish (and, as it turns out, almost fully shoppable) appearance at the Invictus Games.

After wearing skinny faux leather pants on a date with husband Prince Harry, the former Suits star single-handedly ushered in a comeback of millennial fashion’s must-have skinny jeans at the Games. If you want to copy Meghan's looks, I spotted some of her favorites, skinnies and otherwise, in the big Frame sale.

So keep scrolling for my celebrity-inspired picks, like Gigi and Reese-approved styles. The prices you see in my edit include the 25% off sitewide discount, so that will be the price shown when you add to basket!

Shop Frame jeans on sale

These are my recs for the celebrity-approved jeans you should shop on sale ASAP...

1/ 5 Meghan Markle-approved Frame jeans 62.5% OFF: Le Garcon jeans Meghan Markle has worn the cropped version of the oversized Le Garcon, but you can get the regular length version of the comfy jeans, with a relaxed tapered leg and mid-rise waist, for under $100 on sale.

$93 (WAS $248) at Frame 2/ 5 Meghan Markle's Frame skinny jeans 62.5% OFF: Le Skinny de Jeanne jeans It’s not who loves the Le Skinny de Jeanne, it's who DOESN'T love them? Duchess Meghan, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and Emilia Clarke all have worn this Frame style, and with the extra 25% off on the already discounted style, you can grab your own pair for under $75 right now. $75 (WAS $198) at Frame 3/ 5 © Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan wearing black skinny jeans and a black sweater vest on September 13 25% OFF: Le Color Skinny jeans Meghan Markle wore the Le Color Skinny in Film Noir – the perfect black skinny jeans, slightly cropped with a mid-rise fit and crafted from super-stretch denim – for her appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games.

$156 (WAS $208) at Frame 4/ 5 Gigi Hadid's Frame jeans 25% OFF: Long Barrel jeans Supermodel Gigi Hadid rocked the Long Barrel, an easy-going look with an ultra high rise, and curved silhouette. The jeans, made from sustainable denim aren’t just 1980s inspired when it comes to style - they’re also designed to be rigid at first and then broken in for a perfect, personalized fit, just like old school jeans. $201(WAS $268) at Frame 5/ 5 Reese Witherspoon's Frame jeans 25% OFF: Le High Flare The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon has worn the Le High Flare with its flattering high rise waist, dark wash and retro-inspired flare. These chic jeans are 25% the regular price during the Friends & Family sale only.

$156.75 (WAS $209) at Frame

If you haven't found a favorite style, be sure to browse the 'Sale on Sale' section at Frame, where you'll find discounts of up to 75% off on denim, coats, accessories and more.