Kris Jenner, 68, praised as ‘ageless’ as she steps out with partner Corey Gamble, 43

Kris Jenner, the renowned matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, recently left fans awestruck with her glamorous appearance at a high-profile event.

The 68-year-old reality star and businesswoman attended Beyonce's world premiere of her new film, "Renaissance," in California, alongside her 43-year-old partner, Corey Gamble.

The event was a star-studded affair, with numerous celebrities in attendance.

At the event, Kris turned heads with her impeccably styled short hair, which highlighted her choppy layers.

© Amy Sussman Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend the World Premiere of "Renaissance:

She looked radiant, her skin glowing, and her eyes accentuated with dark liner. Her choice of attire for the evening was a shimmering pinstripe suit paired with elegant black pointed-toe heels.

Under her open jacket, Kris wore a sheer matching top that subtly revealed her black lingerie beneath, adding a touch of daring to her sophisticated outfit.

© Amy Sussman Kris looks incredible for her age

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Kris's ensemble, with one commenting, "Kris is slaying, not even gonna lie."

Another fan added, "It burns me to say it, but Kris is currently the most stylish Kardashian." While some had minor critiques about the length of the pants, the overall sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, with a fan humorously comparing her look to Jack Skellington but concluding it was still cute.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kris Jenner is known for her stylish appearance

In contrast, Corey's fashion choice for the evening received mixed reviews. The television and talent management mogul opted for a matching silk set from his collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

He appeared in a loose dove gray outfit, completed with casual sneakers and a black bag. While Kris garnered praise, some fans were less impressed with Corey's attire.

"God, I wish they'd switch it up every now and then because you’d think this is just a casual outing for them," one person remarked. Another joked, "Corey slid into his finest PJ’s for the event, it seems."

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Despite the love for Kris's natural appearance in the new pictures, she has faced criticism in the past for allegedly using heavy edits to hide her age.

This summer, she was criticized for an Instagram post where she showed off professional makeup with striking eye makeup and a peachy, glossy lip. However, her face appeared devoid of any blemishes, wrinkles, or marks, leading to speculation about the use of filters.

Critics were quick to voice their opinions, with comments like "This filter is tooooo much. You aren’t fooling anyone. Ridiculous," and "What the hell is happening, that’s not her face."

