Madonna, 65, steps out in vampy fur-lined bodysuit and knee-high leather boots in Milan

At 65, Madonna is in a league of her own. The pop music legend, who is one month into her Celebration World Tour, stepped out in Milan on Sunday night looking fierce and fabulous in monochromatic black.

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker was seen leaving Hotel Palazzo Parigi on Sunday after she dazzled crowds at Milan's Mediolanum Forum on Saturday 25 November. Madonna put her own spin on winter dressing, wearing a black mini dress with fishnet tights and knee-high leather boots.

The star's little black dress was adorned with a plush ebony fur scarf which added drama to her monochromatic ensemble. Elevating her look, Madonna added vampy vinyl opera gloves and oversized black sunglasses.

© Getty Madonna rocked head-to-toe black in Milan

Madonna's outing in Milan comes just after she shared a gallery of recent highlights to Instagram, which set the social media platform ablaze as fans flocked to share their love for her photos.

"Looks like you are having a blast. These photos are to die for. You look STUNNING!!!" wrote one fan, as another agreed: " How is this woman sixty five years old? Please share your secrets with us. QUEEN."

© Getty Images Madonna kicked off The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

The legendary singer appears to be in her element as she takes to the stage each night, performing a dazzling setlist of her greatest hits with special guest performances from her talented children; Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

© Getty Images Lourdes Leon and Madonna perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour

The Celebration Tour, initially scheduled to start in mid-July in North America, was postponed following Madonna's recent health downturn, which saw her hospitalized in the ICU for several days.

The 'Hung Up' singer suffered from a severe bacterial infection, with reports alleging that she experienced acute septic shock and was treated with Narcan.

© Getty Madonna's 11-year-old daughter Estere has a shining moment in her tour

Reflecting on her hospitalization, Madonna shared: “I was in the hospital. I was in the ICU. My lungs weren't working, I wasn't breathing on my own. My kidneys were failing."

© Getty The iconic performer's tour outfits are coutesy of Versace

During this critical period, her children's presence provided her with the strength to fight for recovery. “When I woke up I saw all my children around me and I thought this is what will save me. My children will save me. It's not me who saved them," she recalled.