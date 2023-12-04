Salma Hayek is a total Christmas angel in plunging satin gown

Salma Hayek proved that she's ready for the festive season on Sunday night, attending the Academy Museum Gala in LA wearing a flowing white dress fit for an angel.

For her own take on a halo, the 57-year-old added a glittering headband to her outfit, complementing her trademark raven hair.

Salma's party season outfit nipped in at the waist, accentuating her hourglass figure, with the plunging neckline making the most of Salma's curves.

© Getty Salma Hayek looked angelic at the Academy Museum Gala

The Black Mirror actress certainly appeared happy with her look, posing seductively with her hand in her hair, adding volume to her tumbling hair.

Fans of the star were enamored by her look, commenting: "How does Salma Hayek only get hotter with age?" and: "This is another level."

Salma's husband, François-Henri Pinault, didn't join his wife on the red carpet, instead Salma posed with 30 Seconds to Mars star, Jared Leto, with fans amused that the musician was non-plussed by his gorgeous fellow attendee.

© Getty Salma Hayek wore a pretty headband

"Leto is so vain, he looks at the camera more than at Selma Hayek," one joked, while another praised: "Two ageless beauties!"

© Getty Salma Hayek posed up a storm

While François-Henri didn't attend the occasion with Salma, the billionaire did accompany his wife to the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show in LA on Saturday.

Salma wore another figure-hugging outfit that day but with a totally different vibe to her angelic ensemble. The fashion show saw her don a skintight black dress with an asymmetric neckline, accompanied with ultra-dark sunglasses and neon pink accessories to add a pop of color.

© Getty Salma Hayek Francois-Henri Pinault ahead of the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show

The actress piled her hair on top of her head in a glam ponytail and super glitzy earrings. Her husband looked understated as always, in a dark suit and a dark tee.

It makes sense that the businessman joined the Balenciaga event, as he is CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Balenciaga.

Salma posted photos from the event on her Instagram, with fans in love with her look, as always.

WOW: Salma Hayek looks bewitching in shimmering backless dress

" You own the beauty of the whole world, you know that?" one fan quipped, while another added: "You’re so flawless I’m speechless."

Salma is certainly looking sensational and has attributed her figure to juicing in the past as a way to feel her best.

© Instagram Salma Hayek works hard on her figure

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she wrote on her very own juicing website. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.

"Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

We're happy Salma has a healthy plan she enjoys following!

