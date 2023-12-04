Billie Eilish make defiant red-carpet appearance after hitting back at sexuality comments

It was a busy weekend for Billie Eilish, who attended several red carpet events, including the Academy Museum Gala and the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, undergoing a total style makeover for the two different occasions.

For the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Billie opted for her trademark casual cool style, donning a beanie hat, ultra-baggy jeans and a sports jacket, while the Academy Museum Gala saw the 21-year-old change into a plunging pinstripe blazer and full length skirt.

Ever quirky, Billie added a headscarf and a grill to the look, with her black and red hair peeping out from beneath the headpiece.

The Bad Guy singer didn't seem to be in a great mood, as Sunday afternoon saw her take a swipe at Variety Magazine for commenting on her sexuality during the event when she was asked on-camera if she had meant to come out in a recent interview with the title. Watch the clip below to see the moment Billie was irritated by.

"Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters," Billie began, before adding: "I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it please, literally who cares?"

Billie's fans rushed to support her, commenting: "Love you Billie, we already knew girly don’t worry," and: "Ate them up with that caption."

Variety also posted the video on their Instagram, prompting an outpouring of love for Billie. "Let Billie be Billie!" one fan pleaded, while another wrote: "Love her confidence."

Another supported the singer, adding: "Nicely stated Billie. Nobody needs to come out just be your authentic self. Why with the labels and who cares?"

The interview in question came out in November, with Billie acknowledging her deep connections with women in her life, both friends and family, but also admitted feeling intimidated by their beauty and presence.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real," she said.

Here's hoping this weekend will be the last time Billie is questioned about her sexuality!

