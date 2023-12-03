Billie Eilish debuts the quirkiest change to her appearance at Barbie reunion

It’s been a riotous week for Billie Eilish, who recently learned that her heart wrenching ballad 'What Was I Made For?' has received five Grammy nominations.

The song, which was written for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, picked up nominations in both Record and Song of the Year, along with Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video.

Billie garnered a sixth nod for her collaboration with Labrinth on the Euphoria track "Never Felt So Alone" (in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance).

WATCH: Billie Eilish's stratospheric rise to fame

On Saturday, the 21-year-old musician joined a fleet of stars at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, debuting an edgy new change to her look as she walked the blue carpet.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Billie attended Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in Hollywood on Saturday

Billie's streetwear-influenced sartorial identity was honored as the star donned oversized baggy jeans, a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball jacket and a pink beanie hat emblazoned with a rainbow star.

Adding to her eccentric ensemble, Billie rocked large sparkling sunglasses and let her black-n-red hair peek through her knitted headwear.

The star also debuted a fresh set of tooth gems, showing off her dental transformation as she beamed at the cameras - revealing she had opted for a sparkling centrepiece to embellish her immaculate smile.

© Getty Billie flashed a smile to reveal a fresh set of tooth gems

It's not the first time Billie has experimented with temporary teeth embellishments. Earlier this year, the Grammy Award-winning muse divided her fans when she revealed she had a gold cap on one tooth and a small gem in the center of her two front teeth.

"Wtf did she do with her teeth?" asked one of her followers, who quickly started a debate in the comments section, with many appearing to agree that they were not a fan of Billie's grills, while others defended the singer's aesthetic choice. "That's her teeth, she can do with it whatever she wants to," replied one.

© Eric Charbonneau (L-R) Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish at the Barbie Faber & Faber Screenplay book party

Later that evening, Billie reunited with her Barbie co-stars Dua Lipa, America Farrera, Margot Robbie and more at the Barbie Faber & Faber Screenplay book party, hosted at the ritzy Pendry in West Hollywood.

The musician didn't opt for a total outfit change, instead just removing her baseball jacket to reveal a cute and kitsch Barbie T-shirt that looked to be from the noughties.

© Eric Charbonneau Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling resumed their 'Barbie' and 'Ken' counterparts at the Barbie Faber & Faber Screenplay book party

As expected, Australian actress Margot Robbie leaned into her plastic fantastic heroine's iconic pink 'uniform' in a fuschia mini dress adorned with twee bows. She wore her blonde hair in bouncy Hollywood curls, and slipped into towering pink heels.

© Eric Charbonneau The cast of Barbie reunited in West Hollywood

Dua, on the other hand, stayed true to her signature disco pop aesthetic in a glitterball mini dress and ultra-sheer tights, letting her fiery copper hair fall to her shoulders in natural curls.