AGT’s Sofia Vergara, 51, gets into the party spirit in skin-tight sequin dress

Sofia Vergara recently dazzled her fans with a glimpse into her festive spirit. The actress shared photos showcasing her glamorous ensemble as she prepared for a Christmas party.

In her Instagram story, the 51-year-old judge on America's Got Talent, exuded confidence and allure.

She posed side-on, accentuating her curvaceous silhouette in a form-fitting, sequined dress that sparkled with every move.

The dress, hugging her figure perfectly, highlighted her toned physique and prominent curves. Sofia completed the look with a silver, bejeweled handbag, adding an extra touch of elegance.

In her post, Sofia acknowledged luxury brands like Prada and Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), as well as the jewelry store XIV Karats, hinting at the high-end nature of her attire.

She playfully captioned her photo, "Ready pal party," accompanied by a Christmas tree emoji, signaling her readiness for the festive celebrations.

In another striking photo, the "Modern Family" actress chose a daring strapless dress, boldly forgoing a bra.

This choice further emphasized her bare chest, adding a risqué edge to her outfit. Sofia's makeup was meticulously applied, focusing on enhancing her lashes, while her plump lips were accentuated with a subtle pout.

Her brunette hair, highlighted tastefully, fell in gentle waves, complementing her overall look. She accessorized with unique shell-shaped earrings and concluded her caption with "Christmas festivities" and a wine emoji.

Sofia's confidence in showcasing her curves isn't new. In mid-December, she posted snapshots from a family dinner where she donned a skintight black corset.

The outfit was paired with her hair styled in loose curls, glam makeup, and gold jewelry. She captioned the post with a nod to her cousins, "Primitas @paulasofiac @marianalvergara."

Days earlier, Sofia opted for a more casual yet chic look. She sported a tiger-print jacket over a white silk top, paired with light-wash jeans, and expressed her love for the jacket from her Walmart collection, perfect for holiday parties.

Fans can soon see Sofia in a new avatar on Netflix's upcoming series "Griselda," where she undergoes a remarkable transformation to play the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

In the trailers, Sofia is almost unrecognizable with a larger nose, wrinkles, and blemishes. "Griselda" is set to premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2024, marking a significant shift from her role on "America's Got Talent."

Sofia recently announced she would not return to the judges' panel for the show's new spinoff series, "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League."

