Paris Hilton shared first photo of daughter London and only eagle-eyed fans noticed

Paris Hilton has had her best Christmas yet following the arrival of her second child and first daughter, London.

Baby London has joined older brother Phoenix, 11 months, and Paris and her husband Carter Reum shared their first group family photo on social media over the holiday season, yet only eagle eyed fans have noticed!

On December 26, Paris shared a picture of her family-of-four all dressed in matching tartan pyjamas while posing on the stairs at their family home.

VIDEO: The moment Paris Hilton revealed she was a mom-of-two

A tiny hand can be seen on close inspection, as Paris has London in her arms, but due to the matching prints, she's almost in disguise!

"Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums. At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true!" Paris wrote in the caption.

Paris Hilton and her family - including baby daughter London

"I can see a little hand, that's London!" one fan responded in the comments section, while another wrote: "Beautiful pics.. Did anyone notice the little baby in the first two pics?" A third added: "It took me way too long to realize that there was a second baby in this photo!! That sweet little hand."

Paris' choice to dress her family in tartan had a sweet backstory too, as she explained in her next Instagram post. The Simple Life star posted a series of throwback photos featuring herself and her family, taken over the years during her childhood.

Only eagle-eyed fans noticed baby London's tiny hand in the family photo

The very first picture featured her and her younger sister Nicky Hilton, who were both dressed in matching tartan dresses.

Paris explained in the caption that she was looking forward to recreating some of the family traditions that she had growing up with her own children.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are doting parents to Phoenix and London

"From Christmases past. So grateful for these memories with my family. These are the happy moments I’m so excited to now recreate for Phoenix and London," she wrote.

Paris and Carter have been married since 2021 and had been incredibly open about their hopes to have a family. Now two years later, they are blessed with two children.

© Instagram The Simple Life star got a pink tree this year in honor of baby daughter London

London made her arrival on November 11, which has an extra special meaning to her parents, as it's their wedding anniversary. The couple made the decision to keep the news of both Phoenix and London's arrivals a secret from both her fans and family.

© Instagram Paris revealed she was 'thankful' for her daughter London as she announced her arrival in November

During a recent conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live! with Kelly and Mark, Paris explained: "[The announcement] was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock. Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we had a performer coming in. Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!'"

"They couldn't believe it," she continued, adding: "It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my entire life."

