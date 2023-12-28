Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reunited with oldest grandchild in joyful family update

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell love nothing more than spending time with their family, and appeared in a heartwarming family update posted by Kate Hudson on social media this week.

The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to share a series of festive snapshots taken over Christmas, including one of her mom and stepfather decorating the tree, and another of the family reunited with her oldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, who is a student at New York University.

Ryder was back in LA with his loved one for the festive period and it looked like a great time was had by all!

What's more, this is an extra special Christmas for the famous family, who are looking forward to welcoming another member into it come February.

Goldie and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner recently announced that they were expecting their second child, a little boy.

Earlier in the month, the actress posted a beautiful series of black-and-white photos of herself cradling her baby bump, alongside the caption: "So excited to share we have another little boy coming in Feb. Deeply, deeply grateful."

She then credited the pictures: "@stella.chyun."

Goldie and Kurt are very close to all their grandchildren, and lived just a block away from Ryder and his siblings.

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

Having Ryder back for Christmas will mean everything to his family. Kate shares her oldest child with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and is also mom to 12-year-old Bingham, who she shares with ex fiancé Matt Bellamy, and four-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Ryder is not only doted on by his parents and grandparents, but his former stepfather too.

Matt has a strong bond with Ryder, and just before he headed off to NYC, he paid tribute to him on social media after watching his band perform in LA.

The Muse star wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He's off to @nyuniversity next week, can't believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

Kate previously opened up about her relationship with her exes, revealing that she felt very lucky with such a supportive setup. She told Women's Health in 2021 while discussing the blended family:

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.' I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them."

