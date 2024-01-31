Pierce Brosnan makes striking appearance with Joan Collins to event close to his heart

Pierce Brosnan and Dame Joan Collins exuded timeless elegance and charm at The Prince's Trust event in Los Angeles this Tuesday.

The affair, hosted at The Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel by Dame Joan, Trust Ambassador and iconic actress, was a splendid gathering celebrating the remarkable work of The Prince’s Trust, which is set to transition into The King’s Trust under the patronage of His Majesty the King.

Pierce, 70, a seasoned Prince's Trust ambassador himself, made a striking figure in a sharp blue suit, while Dame Joan, at 90, looked eternally graceful in a floral dress complemented by a vibrant pink jacket.

The duo's presence was a testament to their enduring commitment to philanthropy and the empowerment of youth.

© Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Pierce Brosnan looked dashing in navy blue suit

In a heartfelt speech, Dame Joan expressed her delight, “I am delighted to bring together so many friends today to celebrate the work of The Prince’s Trust.

“I have supported this vital work for over two decades and I am delighted that The Trust will transition to be The King’s Trust, cementing a legacy of His Majesty’s vision all those years ago to help young people to succeed. I hope we can support many more in the years ahead.”

© Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Pierce Brosnan, Emily Cloke, Stephen Fry, Dame Joan Collins

Pierce, aligning with the sentiment, added his voice to the chorus of support, “Over the years I have met so many young people whose lives have been impacted by the work of The Prince’s Trust.

The work of the organization leads to tangible differences in the lives of the young people and their communities.

To see this work grow from its success in the UK to more than 20 countries around the world, and now here in the USA, is fantastic. I cannot wait to meet many more young people who have been given the chance to succeed against the odds.”

© Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Dame Joan Collins, Pierce Brosnan

The Prince’s Trust, soon to be The King’s Trust, was established in 1976 by His Majesty The King, then His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. Its aim has always been to assist underserved young people in finding pathways into employment, education, and training.

Since its inception, the Trust has positively affected the lives of over 1.2 million young people across the UK and in 22 countries globally, aiding individuals like Idris Elba OBE and David Oyelowo in the commencement of their illustrious careers.

In an era where young people are confronting unprecedented challenges exacerbated by a global pandemic and economic uncertainties, the Trust's mission has never been more critical.

© Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Dame Joan Collins, Pierce Brosnan are ambassadors

With an estimated 70 million young people unemployed worldwide in 2023, The Prince’s Trust provides essential skills for entrepreneurship, job attainment, and educational persistence, thereby fostering a future skilled workforce.

The Trust's expansion into the USA has been marked by the launch of new initiatives in New York City, Chicago, and Detroit.

These projects, in collaboration with local organizations, are designed to nurture entrepreneurial skills among the youth. Every May, the Trust hosts a Global Gala in New York, backed by Global Ambassadors Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful OBE, underscoring the global reach and influence of its mission.

As The Trust continues to broaden its horizons across the United States, including a focus on Los Angeles, its core mission remains steadfast: to enable more young people to engage with education, kickstart their careers, and embark on entrepreneurial ventures.

