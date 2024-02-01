Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Koostra stepped out for a very glamorous date night on Wednesday evening as they attended the EE BAFTA Rising Star party in London – and the stand-up performer's dress certainly turned heads.

The TV star, 40, looked sensational in a black, floor-length gown with abstract low-cut detailing, adding dimension and style to the overall ensemble.

Katherine, accessorised with a cute, bronze handbag, open-toe heeled sandals and sparkling jewellery.

© John Phillips Katherine Ryan and Bobby Koostra attend the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star party at Pavyllon London on January 31, 2024 in London

She polished off the look with her blonde locks styled in a razor-sharp bob. Bobby, meanwhile, kept things cool and casual with a crisp white T-shirt and a jacket over the top.

The couple, who share two children Fred and Fenna, were delighted to be enjoying a night out on the town, which Katherine admitted was a rarity for the pair.

The Your Face or Mine presenter, who is also a mother to her teenage daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship, spoke to HELLO! at the glitzy party held in Mayfair when she made the revelation.

"We hardly ever get to go out," the mother-of-three said, before stating she and Bobby had "so much fun" at the BAFTA pre-awards ceremony parties in previous years, so made the outing especially to attend the star-studded event. "It's always such a fun night."

The star then revealed to HELLO! how it was her eldest, Violet, who encouraged the pair to head to the party if nothing else to spot Jacob Elordi, the actor of the moment who is among the nominees for this year's Rising Star at the upcoming BAFTAs.

© Ian West - PA Images Katherine Ryan and Bobby Koostra attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party for the BAFTA Film Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. Picture date: Wednesday January 31, 2024.

Disappointingly for everyone involved, Jacob didn't grace the party with an appearance, but many other stars were spotted mingling at the swanky venue.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and her husband, Marius Iepure, who are new parents, looked gorgeous in matching black outfits.

The professional dancer posed for official photographs before heading off to the party to catch up with fellow TV stars like Joel Dommett, Vernon Kay, Emma Willis and Matt Willis.

© Getty Vernon Kay and daughter Phoebe were also at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party

A source told HELLO!: "Emma and Matt were totally besotted with one another, they were holding hands and sharing sweet little moments together.

"At one point, they looked fully engrossed in conversation with only each other.

"Matt, ever the gentleman, then headed off to collect his wife's coat and belongings before stepping out from the party but not before sharing a kiss goodbye to friend Alex Jones."