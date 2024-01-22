Jennifer Lopez, 54, surprises with new high fashion look and seriously quirky shades

Jennifer Lopez took high fashion to another level during a recent appearance, and some might be surprised by her makeover. The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker stepped out for Paris Fashion Week while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show over the weekend and embraced the opportunity for a revamped look.

The 54-year-old looked super chic as she posed for photographers in the French capital outside the show's venue, and our eyes were immediately drawn to her quirky gold shades. The glasses were a different look for the award-winning singer and featured small, almond-shaped lenses with thick eyebrow-shaped frames – accentuating JLo's features beautifully.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jennifer Lopez attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France

Jennifer paired the glasses perfectly with gold, oval earrings and her bag and shoes also featured simple gold detailing.

While pictured in Paris, the singer made sure to keep out the cold January weather with an eye-catching, feathered-effect coat in pristine white, paired gorgeously with a high-neck white polo. JLo offset the big and bold coat with simple black tights and black heels.

Jennifer's makeup, as ever, was glowing. Opting for her usual bronzed look, the singer and actress went for a smoky eye and filled in brows and perfectly contoured cheekbones. Her lips were pale pink and lined perfectly.

The star normally has flowing tresses, but her attendance at PFW meant she went for a more haute couture style. Jennifer's hair was short and styled in a wet look with just her bangs framing her face.

The overall look was a different vibe for Jennifer, who is gearing up to release her new autobiographical movie, This Is Me… Now.

The film, which happens to share the title with her upcoming new record, is a narrative of the megastar's life and career, told through her music and "very personal" storytelling.

"This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you've ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer's resilient heart."

It also heavily focuses on her publicly scrutinized love life, blending fantasy with her signature humor and sensuality.

© Getty Jennifer and Ben walk the red carpet

Jennifer's last public appearance was at the Golden Globes earlier this month alongside her husband, Ben Affleck when she spoke about the new project. "I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings," she joked.

Jennifer and Ben looked like Hollywood personified in their stunning outfits. Jennifer oozed glamour in her strapless rose pink gown, complete with gorgeous rose bouquets for sleeves, while Ben opted for traditional suave in his tuxedo.