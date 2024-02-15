Kourtney Kardashian suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction as she goes pantless visiting farm with kids

Kourtney Kardashian's Australian adventure with her family and a camera crew in tow hit a snag when a breezy wardrobe mishap left the reality TV star a bit more exposed than intended.

The 44-year-old was out celebrating Valentine's Day with her children, Penelope, 11 and Reign, nine, as they engaged in family-friendly activities like tennis and horse-feeding, all while being filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians.

The business mogul and mother of four donned a billowy white shirt styled as a dress, paired with knee-high boots—a look that was briefly upended by a gust of wind revealing her bare legs and posterior.

© Andrew Athineos Kourtney Kardashian and family film in Australia for her TV show on a farm while feeding horses and playing tennis.

This minor wardrobe malfunction was just a blip in what has been a busy period for Kourtney, who has been juggling tour life with family duties since welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen Barker last November.

As the founder of Lemme, Kourtney has been stationed in Sydney, offering a stable base for the kids while Travis Barker, her drummer husband, performs across the country with his band, Blink-182.

© Andrew Athineos Kourtney feeds horses with Penelope while visiting a farm in Australia

Despite the packed schedule, Kourtney has found time to share glimpses of their trip on social media, featuring moments with her children and Travis.

Her eldest son Mason, 14, shared with ex Scott Disick, is also believed to be part of the tour entourage, despite his preference for staying out of the spotlight.

Blink-182's Australian tour has been an extensive undertaking, with the band playing almost daily in various cities.

© Andrew Athineos Kourtney wears shirt-dress and black boots while she plays tennis

Kourtney was spotted taking Penelope and Reign for a meal at Mimi's in Coogee Beach, where she embraced the local weather in contrast to the rain back in Los Angeles.

Each family member showcased their unique style: Kourtney in her oversized jersey, Penelope in denim capris and leopard print socks, and Reign in a 90s-inspired graphic tee and camo pants.

The Kardashians' presence in Australia has been marked by a blend of everyday life and celebrity encounters.

© Instagram Kourtney's children visit Gordon's Bay

Their culinary exploration at Bonditony's Burger Joint and Funky Pies in Bondi Beach has been a highlight, as they made sure to experience the local culture and connect with fans.

Kourtney's social media shares, like her birthday tribute to her nephew Nikko Gonzalez, reveal the close-knit nature of their family dynamic. "Loved our day together. Eres mi mundo [You're my world]," she captioned a post, emphasizing the familial bond that endures despite their hectic lifestyle.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney at Bondi Tony's in Sydney

Throughout the trip, Kourtney has been a pillar of support for Travis, particularly as he faced his fear of flying. The drummer has publicly shared his trepidation, which stemmed from a life-threatening plane crash in 2008 that led to a long-standing aversion to flying.

This tour marks a significant personal victory for Travis, returning to Australia after 19 years. "Feels like I'm going back in time...I haven't been to Australia in 19 years because of my fear of flying after my accident. I'm back," he reflected on social media.

