Katy Perry had her fans practically drooling when she shared some stunning new photos of herself rocking a striking pink dress on Wednesday.

The American Idol star took to Instagram to send her followers some love and certainly dressed for the occasion in an all-pink outfit that highlighted her phenomenal curves.

Katy posed in a baby pink midi dress that hugged her figure and boasted all-over sparkling sequins and thin spaghetti straps.

© Instagram Katy sent her followers some love in a gorgeous pink dress

But that wasn't enough detail for Katy as the stunning dress also featured flirty feather embellishments that ran from underneath the bust to the hem.

In keeping with the theme, Katy added a pair of pink, slingback heels, metallic pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips.

She accessorized with sparkling silver drop earrings, and some matching rings, and wore her raven hair in a half-up style with plenty of volume at the crown.

© Instagram Katy's dress boasted sequins and feathers

Posting two photos on Instagram, one saw Katy creating a heart shape with her hands around her eyes as she leaned in close for the camera.

The second showed her gazing down at the floor while standing in front of a white wall decorated with 3D flowers.

She simply captioned the photos: "Sending you [heart emoji]". Her followers were blown away by her beauty, with many leaving heart-eyes and flame emojis in the comment section.

There were also replies of people calling Katy "Perfection" and "Cute and sexy."

© Eric McCandless Katy is leaving American Idol

Her appearance comes after she dropped the bombshell news that she is leaving American Idol after seven seasons as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

She announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13, revealing she will exit the long-running ABC singing competition after the newest season wraps later this year.

"I love Idol so much!" she said. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

WATCH: Katy Perry announces American Idol departure

When Jimmy asked what her fellow judges thought of her decision, she joked: "Well they'll find out tonight!" before clarifying: "Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year."

She added: "It's going to be a very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies. Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan.

"I feel like I need to go out and find that pulse to my own beat, you know what I'm saying, Jimmy?"

© Getty Images Katy joined American Idol in 2018

Katy joined the show alongside Luke and Lionel for its revival on ABC in 2018 with its 16th season. With news of her departure, her fellow judges have yet to confirm whether their tenure on the show will change at any point soon.

Talk has now turned to who will replace Katy on the judging panel – and a former American Idol winner has put her name forward.

© Getty Images Jordin Sparks has put her name forward to replace Katy

Jordin Sparks won the sixth season in 2007 when she was just 17 years old, and now it appears she hopes to return to the show that kickstarted her music career.

"Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table!" she tweeted on February 16. "I'm putting my name in the hat!"

