Cate Blanchett, 54, wows in head-to-toe figure-hugging leather look

Cate Blanchett was spotted enjoying a ritzy evening in London on Thursday as she celebrated a major personal achievement on the eve of International Women's Day.

The New Boy star looked incredible in a mixed vinyl and leather look that no one saw coming. Cate, 54, opted for a black vinyl cropped jacket with a structured and sharp zip-around collar. The garment also featured reverse stitching to highlight the corseted look.

© Getty Cate Blanchett celebrated her role as Creative Director of Toku Sake at the Supermarket of Dreams

The Tár actress styled the bold piece with a pair of equally bold black leather pants which had a piece of fabric that came down from the waistline that was covered in silver poppers.

© Getty Cate's vinyl and leather mix was to die for

Cate looked effortlessly look in the ensemble which she teamed with black pointed-toe stilettos and a pair of oversized rings. Her sandy blonde locks were worn in loose waves for a softer touch and her makeup was kept to a minimum with a touch of mascara and a barely-detectable peachy lip colour.

© Getty The star wore a killer vinyl jacket

The School for Good and Evil star celebrated her new role as the creative director of premium saké brand Toku Saké at the Supermarket of Dreams, a luxury supermarket in West London.

© Getty Cate was all smiles with her husband Andrew Upton

The actress was spotted earlier this week at another glitzy event rocking another pair of leather pants. The Don't Look Up star looked knockout at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

© Getty Cate Blanchett wowed at Paris Fashion Week

Cate paired her leg-lengthening leather trousers with a pair of patent black stilettos and the most beautiful aquamarine high-shine blouse with boxy shoulders and batwing sleeves that cinched at the wrist.

© Getty Her hair was styled in a mid-height bun

She styled the ensemble with a statement gold bangle and matching gold earrings with a black box clutch and a pair of oversized black sunglasses. Her hair was worn off her face in a mid-height bun.

© Getty Cate posed on the FROW with Catherine Deneuve and Emma Stone

Cate was seen at the star-studded event alongside Poor Things star Emma Stone who wore an ivory ensemble with scrunchy oversized shoulders, as well as American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson who wore an unusual striped look in mixed pastels with a contrasting checkerboard print belt.

© Getty Ocean's 8 stars Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett reunited

Just days before that the A-list jetsetter was seen in her third country of the week - the United States.

The film producer was photographed alongside Warwick Thornton and Rodney Taylor at the 38th Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton wearing a dazzling silver pantsuit with a mandarin neckline that could have been seen from Mars.

© Getty Cate wore a space-inspired look

The Nightmare Alley actress showed her affinity for high-shine fabric once again when she was spotted at the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week on 25 February 25. Cate rocked a teal velvet pantsuit with black lapels.

© Getty Cate Blanchett wore another high-shine fit

The mother-of-three styled the look with a crisp open-neck shirt and a pair of black stilettos. Cate's hair was worn in soft romantic waves and she wore a pink glossy lip.