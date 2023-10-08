Paris Jackson highlights her lean tattooed physique in a ruffled dress and sky-high platform boots

Paris Jackson headed back to Los Angeles after an exciting week spent on the front row of several of the most high profile shows at Paris Fashion Week.

The singer and actress, 25, rocked the house down at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend, and took to her Instagram Stories to share with fans a glimpse of her style choice for the evening.

Paris wore a white asymmetrical ruffled dress with a light floral pattern and spaghetti straps, which showed off her lean and tattoo-covered frame and exposed one of her legs with the high rise of the fabric.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson shows off her outfit and her many tattoos

However, she added a touch of her earth tone-leaning style with her shoes, opting for sky-high platform lace up combat boots in a shade of deep brown.

One of the photos she posted on her Instagram featured her backstage in her makeup chair, readying for her performance as the light accentuated the best features of her look. She rocked her signature nude makeup and wavy brown locks.

It's been a dynamite week of appearances for the young star, the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, who was sighted at several of the Parisian fashion event's shows.

© Instagram Paris' look for her latest Hollywood Bowl performance

She was first seen at the ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 26, dressed in a white button down with a brown knit mini skirt.

She left several of the top buttons open to show off her tattoos and gold chains, opting for a french tuck with her blouse and wearing brown knee-high suede boots and sported a cream colored Celine bag.

© Getty Images Paris at the ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Paris was then seen at the YSL Beauty Party the following day, wearing a fitted knit brown dress that hit just below the knee, specifically the Joah Brown Mock Neck Midi Dress.

The outfit showed off her toned physique while still adding a touch of elegance with its turtleneck and full sleeves. She also carried the same Celine chain shoulder bag and styled her hair in loose waves.

© Getty Images Paris at the YSL Beauty Party MYSLF

The next day, she attended the Christian Louboutin 'Rouge Stiletto' Beauty Event, wearing another brown outfit, this time with a satin sheen.

Paris opted for a full Celine jumpsuit that featured oversized sleeves, harem pants, and a deeply plunging neckline that highlighted her chest tattoos.

© Getty Images Paris at the BoF 500 Gala

She followed that up at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala with a stunning Celine satin navy blue ball gown. The floor-length outfit featured a cowl neckline and draping at the back that exposed its backless design, which she paired with a tiny black bag with gold chains.

© Getty Images Paris at the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

And finally, she closed out the week in a Stella McCartney blazer mini dress that fitted her perfectly for the designer's show, pairing it with a plaid overcoat with matching buttons, and stilettos with rose gold chains.

