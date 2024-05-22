Penny Lancaster, 53, is a glamour queen in lace-trim rainbow dress

Penny Lancaster, 53, joined stars such as Helen George, Kate Garraway and Ant and Dec for a glamorous night at the Prince's Trust Awards, and her outfit did not disappoint.

Rod Stewart's wife looked red carpet-ready in a black fitted midi dress covered with spring florals in every colour of the rainbow.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The Loose Women star looked glamourous at the Prince's Trust Awards

Features included a V-neck, empire waist and capped sleeves, with a lace trim on the skirt further amping up the glamour of the evening dress.

Penny completed her look with gold accessories including strappy heels, a quilted clutch and drop earrings, which were just visible underneath her bouncy blow-dried blonde hair.

© Instagram Penny has showcased her summery floral wardrobe recently

Penny's floral fashion

Based on the past few weeks alone, the Loose Women panellist has an enviable wardrobe filled with feminine florals. Documenting a sun-soaked trip to Miami, the mother-of-two looked gorgeous in a white satin slip dress with cold-shoulder detailing and a vibrant floral print.

Meanwhile, she enjoyed a family outing with her lookalike brother Oliver for the gala opening night of Fawlty Towers: The Play in a boho mini dress featuring summery pastel pink flowers, flared sleeves and tie front detailing.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two rocked a mini dress for a recent outing with her brother

Her husband Rod, 79, didn't appear to join her for her most recent star-studded outing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. However, he has previously revealed that they like to dress up at home when enjoying date night.

Penny and Rod's date nights

The pair started dating in 1999 and tied the knot in 2017 before renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony in Australia in 2023. They now live in a sprawling family mansion in Essex thought to be worth £4.65 million with their two teenage sons Alastair and Aiden, but that doesn't stop them from scheduling romantic evenings together.

"I’m definitely more romantic than she is," Rod confessed in an interview with The Mirror. "I dress up every night for a formal dinner together. I ­absolutely love it. I love lighting all the candles."

Penny confirmed their formal dinner date rule back in 2015 when she told her Loose Women panellists she respects and admires the effort he puts into his appearance at all times, even behind closed doors.

© Dave Benett Penny and Rod dress up for date night at home

"He's a very stylish man and he comes from a certain generation – because he's 70 now – and in those days people used to wear hats out and smart suits all the time. He takes pride in himself and that's what I respect," she began, before playfully making fun of his occasional fashion faux pas.

"Sometimes he gets the colours a bit wrong and there's too many spots and stripes, but hey, he's Rod Stewart, he can get away with it. I just admire his effort and style.

"Even at home, every time before dinner, he baths or showers, puts on a shirt, smart pants. He often says to me, 'Thanks for dressing up for dinner' because I might be in my tracksuit or jeans or something."

