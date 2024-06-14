Lana Del Rey channels First Lady chic with shock new look

Lana Del Rey's appearance has always been a hot topic. From low key glamour in her debut music video for Video Games, to her sparkling baby blue two-piece at Coachella, the 38-year-old never fails to impress, but her latest look might be her best yet.

The singer stepped out in New York in wearing a classic black Chanel tweed skirt suit, with an ultra-mini mini skirt, paired with classic black towering heels.

Her hair was teased into an elegant chignon, exuding a combination of First Lady elegance and old Hollywood glamor – and nobody does the look better than Lana Del Rey!

Makeup-wise, Lana went for a dark lip liner combined with an ultra-glossy finish and fans were blown away by her style, commenting that she's never looked better.

Lana's workout routine

Lana has been working hard to maintain her new look, working out at Taylor Swift's gym of choice, Dogpound in New York City, sharing photos of herself wearing merch from the A-list favourite gym.

© Instagram Lana Del Rey has been working out at Dogpound Gym

Taylor trained hard at the gym ahead of her Eras Tour performances and likely recommended it to her pal.

The gym shared a photo of Lana in the gym, with the singer posing with her trainer, Kirk Myers, who has also worked with actors Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland, as well as models Kaia Gerber and Adriana Lima.

The photo was captioned: "Lana knows a thing or two about summer…which is approaching FAST," with fans flocking to the comments to ask how the singer works out.

Dogpound didn't respond to the fan queries, but given that Taylor's programme at the gym was made bespoke for her, and included strength, conditioning and weights, we suspect Lana likely followed a similar programme.

© Getty Lana and Taylor share a gym

Speaking about the gym's approach to training, Kirk told Vogue: "It's mostly one-on-one training, where I really look at your goals and what you are specifically trying to hit."

Whatever Lana told Kirk her goals were, it has certainly paid off as she is looking better than ever!