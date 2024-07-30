Simone Ashley is a total siren in beaded bikini in rare holiday photos

Dear reader, the diamond of the season has graced us all with her siren-like beauty. Bridgerton babe Simone Ashley schooled us all in effortless summer fashion as she jetted off to sunnier climes this week.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old style muse shared a series of picture-perfect postcards from her summer vacation, looking divine in a sublime beaded bikini.

The Sex Education star wore her tumbling raven hair in natural curls, going makeup-free as she sported a sun-kissed beauty glow.

© Instagram Simone levelled up her summer wardrobe with an elegant beaded bikini

"In the summer, I tend to wear little or no makeup," Simone formerly told British Vogue. "I guess I use the sun as a form of makeup!" she said, adding that she always wears SPF.

Giving her fans a peek into her summer essentials, photographs showed Simone carrying a £456 'Hyacinth Lead Basket' bag from Mira Mikati, a crosswords booklet to keep her occupied off-grid, chic oval black sunglasses and a grab bag of salted crisps - a holiday must-have.

© Instagram The Bridgerton It-girl looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sunshine

Simone was joined on her holiday by a furry companion - her Cocker Spaniel, Myla - who has been in her life since 2017.

© Instagram Simone was joined on holiday by her beloved pup Myla

The Netflix It-girl's time away comes after a whirlwind year for the British actress. From joining the corset-ripping press tour of Bridgerton's third season to gracing the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival and being on her second cover for British Vogue, life is more than sweet for the Surrey-born babe.

When she's enjoying downtime away from the screen, Simone has opened up about her love for running and reformer Pilates, a low-intensity / high-impact exercise which is said to be a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex.

© Instagram Simone showed off several stunning postcards from her idyllic break

"I swear by Reformer Pilates – I was introduced to it a few years ago – and I’m a massive runner, I run all the time," she told Vogue. "It’s a very mindful and thoughtful exercise – sometimes it’s the minimal movements that are the most powerful. For women, it’s great because it connects you to your pelvic floor, plus it gives you a full awareness of your body.

"Whenever I’ve got lots of press coming up, or a red carpet, if I work out lots I feel less depressed and generally happier. And I feel like the best version of myself."