Count Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte Throustrup exudes bridal-like glamour in lace beach dress

Has Count Nikolai of Monpezat bagged himself Demark's most fashionable muse?

Benedikte Thoustrup is the entrepreneur and business student currently dating the eldest son of Prince Joachim.

The 24-year-old, who runs a sustainable hair accessory business with her mother and grandmother, BénéSoie, lit up Instagram on Sunday when she shared a set of holiday snaps from her latest vacation with her royal sweetheart.

Looking divine in film photographs captured from the Philippines, Benedikte wore an ethereal lace co-ord reminiscent of a beachy bridal dress. © Instagram The Danish It-girl wore a beautiful white beach set

The Danish It-girl layered her angelic set over a tropical print bikini, pairing it with beachy sandals, tiny oval sunglasses and several layers of boho silver jewellery. Sweeping her hair into a post-swim sleek bun, Benedikte channelled goddess energy as she soaked up a breathtaking sunset with her love, Nikolai. © Instagram Benedikte wore a red beach dress in her film photographs

It's not the first time this month that the aristocratic socialite has proven her flair for fashion. © Instagram Benedikte walked her first Copenhagen Fashion Week show Earlier this summer, she made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking for OpéraSPORT in a bridal-like silk and lace dress.

Benedikte's high-neck slip dress was styled with two-tone brown knee-high boots, in a look that oozed 90s cool with a modern edge. She shared images from the show with her 419k followers saying: "walked my first show ever at CPHFW yesterday. Thank you so much for including me in your beautiful show @operasport___ @sgundelach @awamalina !!!! had the best time[love heart emojis]." © Instagram /@benediktethoustrup Benedikte shared images from her CPHFW show on Instagram