Count Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte Throustrup exudes bridal-like glamour in lace beach dress

The 24-year-old, who runs a sustainable hair accessory business with her mother and grandmother, BénéSoie, lit up Instagram on Sunday when she shared a set of holiday snaps from her latest vacation with her royal sweetheart.
Looking divine in film photographs captured from the Philippines, Benedikte wore an ethereal lace co-ord reminiscent of a beachy bridal dress.
The Danish It-girl layered her angelic set over a tropical print bikini, pairing it with beachy sandals, tiny oval sunglasses and several layers of boho silver jewellery.
Sweeping her hair into a post-swim sleek bun, Benedikte channelled goddess energy as she soaked up a breathtaking sunset with her love, Nikolai.
It's not the first time this month that the aristocratic socialite has proven her flair for fashion.
Earlier this summer, she made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking for OpéraSPORT in a bridal-like silk and lace dress.
Benedikte's high-neck slip dress was styled with two-tone brown knee-high boots, in a look that oozed 90s cool with a modern edge.
She shared images from the show with her 419k followers saying: "walked my first show ever at CPHFW yesterday. Thank you so much for including me in your beautiful show @operasport___ @sgundelach @awamalina !!!! had the best time[love heart emojis]."
Benedikte and Nikolai's royal love story
Benedikte captured Count Nikolai's heart in 2018 when they were both undergraduate students at the Copenhagen Business School.
The Danish royal was there studying Business Administration and Service Management, while Benedikte was a student in Sustainability and Management.
Between Benedikte's ongoing studies, Count Nikolai's international model career, and scheduling in meet-cutes across the globe, the pair appear to live a lavish lifestyle flitting between Australia, Paris and Copenhagen, amid travels to sun-soaked destinations like Bali and New Zealand.