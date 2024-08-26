Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Count Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte Throustrup exudes bridal-like glamour in sheer beach dress
Subscribe
Count Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte Throustrup exudes bridal-like glamour in sheer beach dress
Benedikte Thoustrup and Count Nikolai of Monpezat at Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty

Count Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte Throustrup exudes bridal-like glamour in lace beach dress

The It-girl dating Danish royalty is currently in the Philippines with her boyfriend

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Has Count Nikolai of Monpezat bagged himself Demark's most fashionable muse? 

Benedikte Thoustrup is the entrepreneur and business student currently dating the eldest son of Prince Joachim

The 24-year-old, who runs a sustainable hair accessory business with her mother and grandmother, BénéSoie, lit up Instagram on Sunday when she shared a set of holiday snaps from her latest vacation with her royal sweetheart. 

Looking divine in film photographs captured from the Philippines, Benedikte wore an ethereal lace co-ord reminiscent of a beachy bridal dress. 

The Danish It-girl wore a beautiful white beach set© Instagram
The Danish It-girl wore a beautiful white beach set

The Danish It-girl layered her angelic set over a tropical print bikini, pairing it with beachy sandals, tiny oval sunglasses and several layers of boho silver jewellery. 

Sweeping her hair into a post-swim sleek bun, Benedikte channelled goddess energy as she soaked up a breathtaking sunset with her love, Nikolai. 

Benedikte wore a red beach dress in her film photographs© Instagram
Benedikte wore a red beach dress in her film photographs

It's not the first time this month that the aristocratic socialite has proven her flair for fashion.

woman in silky white dress© Instagram
Benedikte walked her first Copenhagen Fashion Week show

Earlier this summer, she made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking for OpéraSPORT in a bridal-like silk and lace dress. 

Benedikte's high-neck slip dress was styled with two-tone brown knee-high boots, in a look that oozed 90s cool with a modern edge.

She shared images from the show with her 419k followers saying: "walked my first show ever at CPHFW yesterday.  Thank you so much for including me in your beautiful show @operasport___ @sgundelach @awamalina !!!! had the best time[love heart emojis]."

Benedikte shared images from her CPHFW show on Instagram© Instagram /@benediktethoustrup
Benedikte shared images from her CPHFW show on Instagram

Benedikte and Nikolai's royal love story 

Benedikte captured Count Nikolai's heart in 2018 when they were both undergraduate students at the Copenhagen Business School.

The stylish couple in Melbourne© Instagram
The stylish couple in Melbourne

The Danish royal was there studying Business Administration and Service Management, while Benedikte was a student in Sustainability and Management. 

Between Benedikte's ongoing studies, Count Nikolai's international model career, and scheduling in meet-cutes across the globe, the pair appear to live a lavish lifestyle flitting between Australia, Paris and Copenhagen, amid travels to sun-soaked destinations like Bali and New Zealand.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More