Paris Jackson is a goddess in figure-hugging tight green dress at New York Fashion Week

Paris Jackson proved once again that she’s a true fashion icon as she effortlessly wowed at the star-studded Alice + Olivia show during New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

The 26-year-old daughter of pop royalty Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe stole the spotlight in a figure-hugging green dress that perfectly showcased her statuesque beauty. Paris’ presence was one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, with the singer and actress exuding confidence and grace.

The stunning long green gown featured an elegant off-the-shoulder design, enhancing her already radiant appearance.

The rich emerald hue was the perfect choice to complement her striking red tresses, which cascaded in soft waves over her shoulders.

Paris paired the look with a chic cream and gold bag, adding a touch of understated luxury to the ensemble. To finish off the look, she boosted her height with stylish cream heels that elongated her figure even further.

As for her makeup, Paris opted for a glowing, natural look that allowed her flawless skin and bold features to shine. Soft eyeshadow and a hint of blush added warmth to her complexion, while a nude lip completed the effortlessly glam look. Her overall appearance exuded confidence and poise as she posed for the cameras inside the event.

New York Fashion Week wouldn’t be complete without an A-list crowd, and the Alice + Olivia show was no exception.

Paris wasn’t the only one making headlines – TV presenter Laura Whitmore also made an appearance, joining the likes of her longtime friend, Paris Hilton.

The two Parises, as they are affectionately known, go way back. Their bond was forged during childhood, thanks to their parents’ close friendship. Michael Jackson and Kathy Hilton were longtime pals, with their families sharing fond memories together over the years.

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the King of Pop and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, has gracefully embraced the spotlight her iconic last name brings. Alongside her brother Prince, 27, and their younger sibling Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), Paris has carried on the family legacy while forging her own path in music, acting, and fashion.

In a candid interview on the Live From Bed podcast earlier this year, hosted by Jade Iovine, Paris opened up about her passion for music and her creative process. She spoke enthusiastically about her latest collaboration with the legendary Linda Perry, the acclaimed singer-songwriter behind hits like Beautiful by Christina Aguilera. Paris revealed that her upcoming album is set to rock fans’ worlds.

"Let's make something loud, let's make something fun, and let's make something a little more specific," Paris shared, hinting at a bold new direction for her music. Linda, known for pushing her artists to dig deep, has been instrumental in helping Paris evolve her songwriting style.

"Perry gives me a lot of s**t because most of my lyrics are very vague and sometimes fake deep," she admitted with a laugh, referencing her tendency to draw inspiration from bands like Bright Eyes and Conor Oberst.

But under Linda’s guidance, Paris is learning to get more specific and vulnerable with her words. "She’s like, ‘Be more specific with your words because I can’t understand what you’re saying,’" Paris continued, showing her gratitude for Linda’s mentorship.

Paris also opened up about the emotions that inspire her music, revealing that much of it comes from "pain or heartbreak or loneliness."

Despite her famous lineage, she remains refreshingly down-to-earth and connected to the core emotions that drive her creativity. "In terms of the songwriting aspect, it’s still the same acoustic folk approach that I always take when I’m writing," she shared, offering fans a glimpse into her artistic process.

In addition to her blossoming music career, Paris continues to make waves as a model and actress. With her striking looks and undeniable charisma, she’s landed roles in several upcoming films.

One project generating buzz is Open Wounds, a chilling horror film where Paris stars alongside Jack Kilmer and Eric Roberts. Set for release in 2025, the film promises to show a new side of Paris as she continues to diversify her acting portfolio.

Another exciting project on the horizon is One Spoon of Chocolate, directed by the iconic RZA. The action-drama, which is currently filming in Atlanta, has already generated excitement for its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline. With Paris attached to the film, fans can’t wait to see how she brings her unique presence to the big screen.