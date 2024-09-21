Victoria Beckham shows off her endless legs as she poses in just a robe

Victoria Beckham caused a stir with fans as she posed wearing just a robe on Friday – and the star looked as glamorous as ever.

The former Spice Girl, 50, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself wearing a white gown from her fashion label, with the letters 'VB' embroidered on the pocket and a contrasting black trim across the collar and waist tie.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria posed with a glass of champagne in hand

Victoria showed off her bronzed legs as she posed with a glass of champagne in hand. The mother-of-two wore a selection of gold jewellery, while her hair was styled in tousled waves that perfectly framed her face.

As for her makeup, the fashion mogul opted for her signature smokey eye and a touch of rosy blush, as her makeup artist added the finishing touches to the look.

"On set… Why not it's the weekend," she wrote.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham and her mother Jackie Adams

Victoria has had a busy month so far as she prepares to showcase her new collection at Paris Fashion Week. Ahead of the big show, the wife of David Beckham enjoyed some quality time with her mother, Jackie, as the pair visited her flagship Dover Street store earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share photos from the mother-daughter day out, Victoria looked chic as always in a black mini dress with ruching across the stomach. The star's mum Jackie, 73, looked just as stylish as she posed in a black ruffle blouse, a pair of tailored trousers, and an oversized blazer.

© Jacopo Raule David Beckham looked smart in navy at the Boss fashion show

We're expecting to see the whole Beckham clan in the front row at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, and while the designer was absent from the Milan shows, her husband David, 49, was spotted in the Front Row of the BOSS show in the Italian city earlier this week.

The former England footballer looked dapper for the occasion in a tailored navy suit and a turtleneck jumper, as he sat alongside Anna Wintour. It's not the first time that David has rubbed shoulders with Vogue's editor-in-chief, as the pair sat beside one another last September when Victoria unveiled her latest collection.