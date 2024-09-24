Louise Redknapp displays toned abs in skintight outfit

Louise Redknapp looked gorgeous on Tuesday as the former Eternal singer hit the gym in a skintight outfit while showcasing her physique.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 49-year-old shared a video of herself following an intense pilates sessions. Louise looked beautiful in a black sports bra and matching skintight leggings, finishing off her look with a pair of black-and-white trainers. The star had her hair partially tied up in a bun as she flashed a huge smile for the camera.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp showcases toned physique in crop top

Louise also showed off her enviable physique and toned abs as she posed in the locker room, which carried a gorgeous design. The star simply captioned the post: "Pilates done," tagging U Pilates Studio.

Louise has been showing off her figure recently and last week, the singer wowed in a new photoshoot, where she showed off her dancer's legs in a daring pair of tights.

© Instagram Louise was thrilled with her workout

In her post, the mum-of-two rocked an oversized puffer jacket and slouchy black sweatshirt with the showstopping pair of £200 Gucci 'Black Interlocking G Tights' and pointed-toe slingback heels.

The star is a lover of pilates, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2022, she shared: "I love pilates on the tower or the Reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour.

© Instagram Louise has spoken of her love for pilates

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

Louise added: "If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few sit-ups, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!"

© Instagram Louise is so glam!

Despite staying in shape, Louise previously told Women's Health that fitness wasn't one of her passions. "Fitness has always been a huge part of my life but I’ve never really been a gym bunny," she explained.

"I'm one of those people – if I plan a gym session and then a friend rings to meet me for dinner and drinks, I'll definitely choose the latter. Obviously, I have always been into dance and I have been lucky enough to have personal trainers over the years, so I'll try to do some sort of work out three times a week."