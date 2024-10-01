Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penny Lancaster, 53, rocks slinky leather pencil skirt with towering son Alastair, 18
Subscribe
Penny Lancaster, 53, rocks slinky leather pencil skirt with towering son Alastair, 18
Alastair Wallace Stewart, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose in grey and black outfits© Getty

Penny Lancaster, 53, rocks slinky leather pencil skirt with towering son Alastair, 18

The Loose Women star attended the WellChild Awards with Sir Rod Stewart

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Penny Lancaster was one third of a stylish trio on Monday night as she headed to the WellChild Awards alongside her 18-year-old son Alastair and husband Sir Rod Stewart.

The Loose Women star was photographed at the Royal Lancaster in London wearing a slinky black leather pencil skirt with a built-in tie belt. 

alastair stewart, penny lancaster and rod stewart pose in black and grey outfits© Goff
The trio attended the WellChild Awards

The leather number was paired with a grey and black striped fitted shirt with a white collar and capped-toe heels. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a flicky blowdry and she wore a natural makeup look featuring a smudgy eyeliner.

Penny and Rod with their son in grey and black outfits© Goff
Penny and Rod coordinated with their son in grey and black outfits

The model posed alongside Alastair who wore a coordinating black and grey two-piece suit in a squiggly line print with a black vest and loafers.

Sir Rod Stewart with Penny Lancaster and their son Alastair Wallace Stewart on purple carpet© Getty
Sir Rod Stewart and his family attended the event alongside Prince Harry

Sir Rod Stewart's outfit also matched with Penny and Alastair in terms of colour scheme. The 'Maggie May' singer wore silver Oxfords with striped trousers, a black blazer, and a paisley print tie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England. WellChild is a national charity supporting seriously ill children and their families. Many children remain in hospital due to a lack of support for home care. Through its network of nurses, home makeovers, and family programs, WellChild helps children thrive at home. Prince Harry has been the charity's Patron since 2007 and has attended their Awards Ceremony 12 times. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
Prince Harry made a speech at the Wellchild Awards

The WellChild Awards were attended by the charity's patron Prince Harry, honouring children recognised at the event in a speech calling them "little legends" who remind him "of the strength of the human spirit".

Also in attendance alongside Penny and Rod were Julia Bradbury, Oti Mabuse and rapper KSI, as well as Olympians Helen Glover, Tom Dean, broadcaster Kate Garraway.

Penny's stylish outings

Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod andI Billy Joel© Instagram
Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod as they caught up with Billy Joel

The last time Penny headed out with her eldest son Alastair was to attend a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. 

The star wowed in a tan leather pleated mini skirt with an ivory satin shirt while her model son wore a grey and black suit once again as they beamed alongside the 'Always a Woman' singer backstage.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rod Stewart and Penny's relationship with their kids
Penny Lancaster wearing leopard print next to Sir Rod Stewart© Denise Truscello
Penny put on an ultra glamorous display in a leopard print dress

Penny also proved her penchant for a clashing print alongside her rockstar husband when the pair attended the one year anniversary of Wolfie's Whisky at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails Las Vegas.

DISCOVER: Penny Lancaster displays rarely-seen tattoos in sequin bodycon dress

The special constable rocked a lace-adorned leopard print slip dress and strappy sandals, while the 'Forever Young' singer wore a striped blazer and trousers with a polka dot shirt.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More