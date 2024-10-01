Penny Lancaster, 53, rocks slinky leather pencil skirt with towering son Alastair, 18

Penny Lancaster was one third of a stylish trio on Monday night as she headed to the WellChild Awards alongside her 18-year-old son Alastair and husband Sir Rod Stewart.
The Loose Women star was photographed at the Royal Lancaster in London wearing a slinky black leather pencil skirt with a built-in tie belt.
The leather number was paired with a grey and black striped fitted shirt with a white collar and capped-toe heels. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a flicky blowdry and she wore a natural makeup look featuring a smudgy eyeliner.
The model posed alongside Alastair who wore a coordinating black and grey two-piece suit in a squiggly line print with a black vest and loafers.
Sir Rod Stewart's outfit also matched with Penny and Alastair in terms of colour scheme. The 'Maggie May' singer wore silver Oxfords with striped trousers, a black blazer, and a paisley print tie.