Penny Lancaster, 53, rocks slinky leather pencil skirt with towering son Alastair, 18

Penny Lancaster was one third of a stylish trio on Monday night as she headed to the WellChild Awards alongside her 18-year-old son Alastair and husband Sir Rod Stewart.

The Loose Women star was photographed at the Royal Lancaster in London wearing a slinky black leather pencil skirt with a built-in tie belt.

© Goff The trio attended the WellChild Awards The leather number was paired with a grey and black striped fitted shirt with a white collar and capped-toe heels. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a flicky blowdry and she wore a natural makeup look featuring a smudgy eyeliner.

© Goff Penny and Rod coordinated with their son in grey and black outfits The model posed alongside Alastair who wore a coordinating black and grey two-piece suit in a squiggly line print with a black vest and loafers.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart and his family attended the event alongside Prince Harry Sir Rod Stewart's outfit also matched with Penny and Alastair in terms of colour scheme. The 'Maggie May' singer wore silver Oxfords with striped trousers, a black blazer, and a paisley print tie.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry made a speech at the Wellchild Awards The WellChild Awards were attended by the charity's patron Prince Harry, honouring children recognised at the event in a speech calling them "little legends" who remind him "of the strength of the human spirit". Also in attendance alongside Penny and Rod were Julia Bradbury, Oti Mabuse and rapper KSI, as well as Olympians Helen Glover, Tom Dean, broadcaster Kate Garraway.

Penny's stylish outings © Instagram Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod as they caught up with Billy Joel The last time Penny headed out with her eldest son Alastair was to attend a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The star wowed in a tan leather pleated mini skirt with an ivory satin shirt while her model son wore a grey and black suit once again as they beamed alongside the 'Always a Woman' singer backstage.

