Kelly Clarkson's waist-cinching baby pink dress earns rave reviews from fans

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to rock some killer styles on the new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, undergoing a fashion overhaul of sorts ever since the show moved to New York City.

In 2022, it was announced that the NBC talk show will actually leave its home in Los Angeles, as will the 42-year-old entertainer and her two kids, and ship to the Big Apple.

A brand new studio was built in NBC's Rockefeller Plaza to house the Daytime Emmy-winning show, and with her new setting came a brand new look for Kelly as well. And this week is no different.

The star kicks off a brand new week for season six with an episode featuringthe children of Christopher Reeve, including ABC News anchor Will Reeve.

Some stills from the episode were shared on social media, which also included a look at the host herself, sporting a beautiful baby pink ankle-length dress with a scoop neck neckline, cinched waist and an A-line skirt, plus pockets.

The look was paired with beige and clear pointed-toe heels and her hair was styled into a bouncy wave, giving the singer an air of chic elegance.

Fans on social media responded with heaps of compliments for the star, leaving comments like: "She looks like a disney princess bye," and: "Love it! And LOVE that dress! Kelly looks FABULOUS!" as well as: "The dress is already cute, but POCKETS too?!?! It's amazing!"

Stylist to the stars Micaela Erlanger is the one responsible for helping Kelly experiment with new styles and silhouettes, and spoke with HELLO! about the shake-up.

"It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be," she exclusively told HELLO!. "I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Kelly opened up about her excitement for the new season, her second in New York, and what viewers can expect from the talk show, for which she is also an executive producer.

"By season six, people kind of trust our show more," she explained. "I think a lot of times some actors or artists — especially in the limelight — they get a little nervous about going on shows because they're like, 'Are they going to try and angle something? Or get some sort of soundbite or clickbait?'"

"That's not what I'm about," Kelly continued. "I've obviously had that happen to me in my career, so I don't want to do that to anyone. I think people by now feel safe there, and they're willing to like, you know, play a dumb game that's just fun or they're willing to talk about things that maybe they don't normally talk about."

The American Idol alum added: "I never ask someone something that I wouldn't mind answering. I definitely have been on the receiving end of that in a positive way and in a very negative way. I just want people to feel safe and comfortable because it's supposed to be a good time, you know?"