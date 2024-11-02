Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in slinky negligee

Louise Redknapp made sure to turn heads this week as the former Eternal singer posed up a storm in a daring outfit.

Taking to her Instagram, the 49-year-old looked ravishing as she styled out a slinky white and black negligee. Louise also made sure to have her toned legs on full display, with the star rocking a stunning pair of tights in a series of images. She completed her look with a black coat and a pair of matching heels.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in slinky pantsuit

The ageless beauty wore her blonde hair long in the snaps, as she captioned the shoot: "Happy Friday… the weekend starts now."

Louise received dozens of compliments from her fanbase, with many calling the singer "gorgeous" and "sexy".

Louise sizzled in her new look View post on Instagram

It's not the first time that the mum-of-two has showcased her daring side this week, as the star looked phenomenal in a striking Halloween costume.

She posed in black fitted cigarette trousers, braces and an open white shirt. With the top few buttons undone, Louise displayed her black lacy bra, finishing her outfit with purple gloves, tumbling blonde waves and Joker-style face paint.

© Instagram Louise's Halloween outfit turned heads

Although Louise is incredibly stylish, the star has previously shared some misgivings about her previous looks. "If I could take anything back it would be the outfits from Eternal days and when I was solo with Naked and Let's Go Round Again, especially the red leather, PVC and enormous dungarees we wore in Eternal," she told The Mirror.

"Back then, everybody in pop did 'outfits'. They didn't do 'fashion' like they do now. When I used to go on tour you didn't sit down and say, 'Right – what fashion designer could make some amazing outfits to wear on stage?'

© Mike Marsland Louise always looks so glamorous

"You had a costume maker that would make outfits that worked if you needed to do a high kick or something. Hilarious!"

Despite always looking elegant, Louise admitted to The Guardian that she is the "shabbiest mum." "When I'm not working, I love not making an effort. So I turn up in tracksuit bottoms and an oversized sweatshirt, my hair in a pony," she said.