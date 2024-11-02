Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp, 49, stuns with endless legs as she poses up a storm in slinky negligee
Subscribe
Louise Redknapp, 49, stuns with endless legs as she poses up a storm in slinky negligee
Louise Redknapp in a black jacket and white shirt© Dave Benett

Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in slinky negligee

The former Eternal singer looked ravishing in the daring look

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Louise Redknapp made sure to turn heads this week as the former Eternal singer posed up a storm in a daring outfit.

Taking to her Instagram, the 49-year-old looked ravishing as she styled out a slinky white and black negligee. Louise also made sure to have her toned legs on full display, with the star rocking a stunning pair of tights in a series of images. She completed her look with a black coat and a pair of matching heels.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in slinky pantsuit

The ageless beauty wore her blonde hair long in the snaps, as she captioned the shoot: "Happy Friday… the weekend starts now."

Louise received dozens of compliments from her fanbase, with many calling the singer "gorgeous" and "sexy".

Louise sizzled in her new look
View post on Instagram
 

It's not the first time that the mum-of-two has showcased her daring side this week, as the star looked phenomenal in a striking Halloween costume.

She posed in black fitted cigarette trousers, braces and an open white shirt. With the top few buttons undone, Louise displayed her black lacy bra, finishing her outfit with purple gloves, tumbling blonde waves and Joker-style face paint.

Louise Redknapp and her friend on Halloween© Instagram
Louise's Halloween outfit turned heads

Although Louise is incredibly stylish, the star has previously shared some misgivings about her previous looks. "If I could take anything back it would be the outfits from Eternal days and when I was solo with Naked and Let's Go Round Again, especially the red leather, PVC and enormous dungarees we wore in Eternal," she told The Mirror.

"Back then, everybody in pop did 'outfits'. They didn't do 'fashion' like they do now. When I used to go on tour you didn't sit down and say, 'Right – what fashion designer could make some amazing outfits to wear on stage?'

Louise Redknapp wears a silk black top and lacy skirt to the Pride of Britain Awards © Mike Marsland
Louise always looks so glamorous

"You had a costume maker that would make outfits that worked if you needed to do a high kick or something. Hilarious!"

Despite always looking elegant, Louise admitted to The Guardian that she is the "shabbiest mum." "When I'm not working, I love not making an effort. So I turn up in tracksuit bottoms and an oversized sweatshirt, my hair in a pony," she said.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More