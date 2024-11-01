Harper Beckham just made her unexpected Halloween outfit look really stylish

Halloween is always a great excuse to dress up and some of our favourite celebrities really go to town on All Hallows Eve. The Beckham family are currently in the US and Victoria, 50, took to Instagram to share some snaps of her family Trick or Treating. It looked like such a fun evening and the UK's much-loved celebrity family were really getting into the spooky spirit.

© Instagram Harper rocked a inmate outfit alongside dad David who was wearing a spooky mask

Harper Beckham, 13, decided to rock a fabulous orange prisoner inmate outfit, complete with handcuffs. She made her look super stylish by blowdrying her Rapunzel long hair polka straight and we think you will agree, it's a lovely, classy costume! Harper also added a cut on her face, using makeup. The teenager posed alongside her footballing legend dad David, who wore a spooky mask.

WATCH: Harper Beckham choses angelic costume for Halloween

Disney Princesses are a big trend this year, with North West leading the pack as Princess Tiana. Harper could have gone down that route, but the cellblock getup was staying true to the gruesome theme.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham rocking their Halloween masks

Harper's mum, former Spice Girl Victoria, showed off her famously dry sense of humour, wearing a pair of her favourite jeans from her fashion line, a simple grey T-shirt, VB belt, heels, and a green alien mask. Love it!

We last saw Harper earlier this month. Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz's little sister appeared on David's Instagram, for a parent-daughter day out, where the pair heartwarmingly shared a pizza at a restaurant on Grigg Street in New York’s Greenwich district.

For the low-key outing, Harper sported a soft, baby pink jumper, teamed with a pair of light-wash blue jeans.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham The Beckham duo enjoyed a day out in NYC

It was great to see her enjoying some downtime, after the glitz and glam of Victoria's action-packed month for Paris Fashion week, where the teenager wowed in a slip dress.