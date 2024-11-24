Angelina Jolie is flawless in elegant outfit in latest red carpet appearance

Angelina Jolie exuded understated glamour as she graced the red carpet at the 2024 Torino Film Festival to debut her latest directorial project, Without Blood.

The celebrated actress and filmmaker opted for a look of timeless sophistication, draping a camel coat over a sleek pencil skirt and V-neck sweater. Completing the ensemble were delicate ballet flats and a gold bangle, perfectly capturing her penchant for effortless elegance.

The Maleficent star has been embracing a refined minimalist aesthetic throughout November, favoring subdued hues and clean silhouettes.

Earlier this month, Angelina dazzled at a New York screening of Maria in a black wool coat, leather pumps, and understated gold jewelry, including a statement necklace and matching earrings.

September saw another stellar example of her affinity for quiet luxury when she attended the Telluride Film Festival to promote Maria.

© Daniele Venturelli Angelina Jolie is radiant in simple black dress

Angelina chose a cashmere Brunello Cucinelli ensemble featuring a plunging beige dress paired with a coordinating bolero.

Oversized sunglasses, diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, and nude Roger Vivier pumps completed the ensemble, demonstrating her skill at merging comfort with high-end sophistication.

© Daniele Venturelli Angelina stole the show at the 42nd Torino Film Festival

Angelina’s commitment to personal style shone last week at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, where she took a bold step in a beaded vintage gown sourced from The Knit Vintage.

Accompanied by her 16-year-old lookalike son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, the actress dazzled in the bohemian-inspired piece, which was celebrated for its unique authenticity.

The Knit Vintage took to Instagram to commend Jolie for her dedication to vintage fashion, praising her for personally selecting her wardrobe.

© Daniele Venturelli Angelina looked incredible on the red carpet

"What makes this moment the most meaningful for us is knowing what a true vintage lover she is," the brand shared. "Every time Angelina shops with us, she comes in on her own. She is very present, engaged, and chooses each piece herself. There has never been a stylist or FaceTime consultation—just her, authentically embracing vintage."

Anglina's Without Blood is premiering internationally at the Torino Film Festival, showcasing her continued passion for directing and storytelling.

The film, adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s short novel of the same name, stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir. Known for its poignant narrative and intense character exploration, the project highlights Angelina’s evolving legacy behind the camera.

© Gilbert Flores Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 15th Governors Awards

The Torino Film Festival, running from November 22 to 30, is a celebration of international cinema, featuring a stellar lineup that includes Ron Howard’s Eden—starring Jude Law and Ana de Armas—and Billy Zane’s Waltzing With Brando, a world-premiere biopic about Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

This year’s honorees for the prestigious Stella della Mole prize include an impressive array of talent, from Sharon Stone and Rosario Dawson to Matthew Broderick and Alec Baldwin. Other recipients include Michele Placido, Ornella Muti, Vince Vaughn, Julia Ormond, Giancarlo Giannini, and Emmanuelle Béart.