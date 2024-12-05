Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in figure-hugging festive look during carol concert

Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a red tweed coat on Wednesday evening while attending a fundraising carol concert at St Pauls, Knightsbridge.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked sensational in the festive number

The Gossip Girl alum donned the 'Red Imperial Coat in Chunky Tweed' from fashion label Liberowe. The chic, tailored garment featured a slew of black buttons descending the front of the coat as well as on the cuffs. The festive coat's Nerhu collar, structured shoulder pads, and velvet patch pockets enhanced Elizabeth's sophisticated look, while the wool lining ensured she was kept warm in London's dreary weather.

Elizabeth layered the tweed coat over a black, frilly long-sleeved blouse and accessorised her stylish look with a pair of diamond encrusted stud earrings and a simple black bag that featured a chain strap. The actress was clearly ushering in the festive period with her Christmas-inspired look.

© Dave Benett All eyes were understandably on Elizabeth at the 1994 premiere

The star, who rose to fame after her iconic appearance at the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral alongside her former boyfriend, Hugh Grant, where she donned a gilded Versace Couture dress, opted for ultra glam makeup with a dark smokey eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a natural glossy lip. Her brunette locks looked effortlessly flawless as they were styled down into soft waves.

The Austin Powers actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from the festive evening. The series of photos depicted Elizabeth posing next to a Santa Claus, smiling with a Santa chocolate, and meeting her "crush", the actress Dame Harriet Walter.

© Instagram Elizabeth posed next to Santa

Elizabeth captioned the post: "I loved reading at a fundraising carol concert at St Paul's, Knightsbridge. It was a magical service and I met one of my crushes – Dame Harriet Walter."

The Sense and Sensibility star looked equally dazzling in a velvet black and navy collared coat that was embellished with nude floral embroidery. The detailed coat was layered over the top of a simple black dress that featured a pink sash tied round the waist. Dame Harriet accessorised her look with a pair of orange floral stud earrings, while opting for a red lip that matched her rogue stained cheeks.

© Instagram The actress met her "crush" Dame Harriet Walter

The brunette beauty's appearance at St Paul's came one day after she attended the Bazaar At Work summit in London. Elizabeth looked sensational as she donned a figure-hugging, chic black tailored suit that featured a plunging neckline and flared trousers for the event. The power look was accessorised with a pair of black platform killer heels, a red jewel encrusted cross pendant, and diamond stud earrings.