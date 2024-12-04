Elizabeth Hurley stuns in waist-cinching suit and platform heels at star-studded event

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in an all-black suit as she stepped out on Tuesday for the Bazaar At Work summit in London.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley oozed chic in a black suit and killer heels

The Gossip Girl alum donned a figure-hugging, chic black tailored suit that featured a plunging neckline and flared trousers. Elizabeth accessorised her elegant look with a pair of black platform heels, a red jewel encrusted cross pendant, and diamond stud earrings.

The actress's brunette locks were styled in soft waves, while her makeup was kept simple with a bronze smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink glossy lip.

Elizabeth was thrust into the limelight on 11 May 1994, when she attended the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral alongside her former boyfriend, Hugh Grant. Her overnight fame was courtesy of her iconic outfit choice, as the actress sported a gilded Versace Couture maxi dress.

© Dave Benett All eyes were on Elizabeth at the 1994 premiere

The gown featured a mix of black silk and lycra and was held together with gold-toned, oversized safety pins. The safety pins drew attention to the cutout waist feature and were used to embellish the straps. The glamorous gown oozed sultry chic through a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The look, that was set to change the relationship between fashion and film forevermore, was styled with a selection of chunky gold jewellery, a pair of black platform heels, and a radiant makeup look.

Back in 1994, Elizabeth was just stepping into the industry and had played a few minor roles. However, after her daring red carpet appearance her fame grew overnight, and within a year she was named the face of Estée Lauder and was cast in Austin Powers, Bedazzled and Inspector Morse.

During the summit, Elizabeth recalled how the dress, which she had borrowed as a last minute favour from Dean Aslett, then Head of Womenswear and Atelier at Versace, changed her life.

She said: "It was very strange."

"I'd been working for a few years, and in my mind, I thought I was quite famous – I had been in a few things.

"To my family, I was a success; but I had no idea what it actually meant to really be in the public eye. That was a real shock to one's psyche."

© Getty Images Elizabeth posed alongside Harper's Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Lydia Slater

The actress credited her relationship with Hugh Grant for helping her navigate the whirlwind years that would follow. She said: "I was with my ex, Hugh Grant, so it happened to both of us at the same time. Like me, he'd also worked a lot, and thought he was doing pretty well, until Four Weddings and a Funeral came out and suddenly it was completely different – he was a phenomenon.

© WWD Huge Grant and Elizabeth Hurley attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America's awards ceremony in 1998

"The film was a massive success, and everything changed. But there was two of us and I think that massively helped. When you're suddenly thrust into the spotlight, your lives aren't set up for it."eth