Elizabeth Hurley steals the show in plunging sheer dress on the red carpet

Elizabeth Hurley stole the spotlight on Sunday evening as she graced the world premiere of Sir Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at London’s Dominion Theatre.

The glamorous event, held in support of Elton’s iconic AIDS Foundation, brought together a dazzling array of stars, including Lily Collins, Vanessa Williams, and none other than Vogue’s Anna Wintour—rumored to have inspired the original story.

Elizabeth, 59, looked nothing short of breathtaking in an intricately beaded gown that shimmered under the camera flashes.

The semi-sheer ensemble featured a daring plunging neckline, offering a tantalizing glimpse of her flawless figure. Accessorizing her look to perfection, she added chic gold accents and towered in metallic platform heels. Her metallic clutch provided the perfect finishing touch for the evening’s festivities.

The event’s red carpet was equally lit up by Emily in Paris star Lily, 35, who turned heads in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture sequinned gown.

The dress, with its dramatic thigh-high slit and signature Bardot neckline, showcased her toned legs and added a hint of old-Hollywood glamour. Lily kept her accessories understated, allowing the dazzling gown to take center stage. Joining her on the red carpet was her husband, Charlie McDowell, 41, who looked effortlessly dapper by her side. The couple, who married in 2021, radiated elegance and charm as they posed for the cameras.

Inside the theater, Vanessa, 61, delivered an electrifying performance as Miranda Priestly, the no-nonsense fashion editor at the heart of the musical. After the curtain fell, Vanessa continued to command attention at the star-studded afterparty.

Her second outfit of the night—a striking black gown—featured a boned corset with sheer detailing, offering a peek at her sculpted physique. The dramatic train added an extra layer of sophistication as she mingled with fellow attendees.

In a theatrical nod to the film’s iconic imagery, MINI made a dramatic statement at the afterparty with its signature installation of a red stiletto heel atop one of its vehicles, perfectly complementing the evening’s fashionable flair.

Anna, 75, looked every inch the fashion powerhouse as she arrived in a navy bejeweled gown paired with a satin emerald overcoat.

True to form, she completed her look with her signature diamond accessories and ever-present dark sunglasses. While fans have long speculated that Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly in the 2006 film was modeled after Anna, the Vogue editor has always maintained a cool detachment from the rumors.

Interestingly, in a 2019 interview on NPR’s Fresh Air, Emily Blunt, who starred in the original film as Miranda’s assistant, clarified that Meryl didn’t draw inspiration from Anna. “Meryl didn’t actually base it on Anna Wintour. Well, she told Anna that,” Emily shared with a laugh. “She based it on two men in Hollywood that she knew—who will remain nameless, but I know who they are. That’s all.”