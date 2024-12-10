Harper Beckham makes a Zara coat look like it's stolen from mum Victoria's wardrobe

When Victoria Beckham is your mum, you've basically bagged yourself a built-in personal stylist. Taking advantage of her mother's fashion mogul status, Harper Beckham is already making her mark on the fashion industry despite having only recently turned 13.

Joining her famous parents David and Victoria at the tenth anniversary of the Victoria Beckham Dover Street flagship store on 28 November, Harper rocked a cool and casual ensemble that oozed luxury.

© Instagram Harper looked so sleek in an oversized black wool coat

As the youngest Beckham sported dark grey slouchy jeans and sporty Adidas trainers, she layered with an oversized double-breasted wool coat that wouldn't look out of place in her mother's million-pound designer wardrobe. With structured lapels, boxy shoulders and an elegant longline cut, Harper could have easily been wearing a garment from the Victoria Beckham AW collection.

© @victoriabeckham Harper's coat looks just like the 'Oversized Soft Coat' from Zara

In previous years, the former Spice Girl has released several similar coats as part of her winter capsule, including a £1,895 wool-blend trench coat in a charcoal hue. A closer look a stylish Harper's outerwear, however, suggests it's actually the 'Oversized Soft Coat from high-street label Zara.

© Instagram Harper twinned with her dad in matching coats on the night

Despite its reasonable price, Harper made the £69.99 coat look significantly more expensive, opting to wear her golden blonde hair in a poker-straight style and rock a light, fluttery mascara.

Harper Beckham's most expensive wardrobe items © Instagram The mother-daughter duo share their sense of style Despite her talent for layering high street with high fashion, Harper is no stranger to a designer item, having inherited several striking pieces from her mum's Spice Girl wardrobe - as well as a few treasures of her own.

Proud David and daughter Harper at a wedding Back in April, Harper carried one of the most famous clutch bags of the age, a £2.7k Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag.

© Marc Piasecki Harper was seen carrying the luxury accessory In November, the 13-year-old was photographed on the streets of Paris carrying the Goyard Artois PM Bag. This £1.4k arm candy in navy is so exclusive, you can't purchase a new one online - you have to go directly into the store.