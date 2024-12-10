Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham makes Zara coat look like it's stolen from mum Victoria
Subscribe
Harper Beckham makes Zara coat look like it's stolen from mum Victoria
Harper Beckham is almost as tall as her mum Victoria in new photos © Instagram

Harper Beckham makes a Zara coat look like it's stolen from mum Victoria's wardrobe

The youngest Beckham is one of the most fashionable members of the family, and she's only 13

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When Victoria Beckham is your mum, you've basically bagged yourself a built-in personal stylist. Taking advantage of her mother's fashion mogul status, Harper Beckham is already making her mark on the fashion industry despite having only recently turned 13. 

Joining her famous parents David and Victoria at the tenth anniversary of the Victoria Beckham Dover Street flagship store on 28 November, Harper rocked a cool and casual ensemble that oozed luxury. 

David gifted his wife and daughter matching emerald rings© Instagram
Harper looked so sleek in an oversized black wool coat

As the youngest Beckham sported dark grey slouchy jeans and sporty Adidas trainers, she layered with an oversized double-breasted wool coat that wouldn't look out of place in her mother's million-pound designer wardrobe. With structured lapels, boxy shoulders and an elegant longline cut, Harper could have easily been wearing a garment from the Victoria Beckham AW collection. 

Victoria and Harper Beckham pose for a photo in matching black outfits© @victoriabeckham
Harper's coat looks just like the 'Oversized Soft Coat' from Zara

In previous years, the former Spice Girl has released several similar coats as part of her winter capsule, including a £1,895 wool-blend trench coat in a charcoal hue. A closer look a stylish Harper's outerwear, however, suggests it's actually the 'Oversized Soft Coat from high-street label Zara

Harper twinned with her dad in matching coats on the night© Instagram
Harper twinned with her dad in matching coats on the night

Despite its reasonable price, Harper made the £69.99 coat look significantly more expensive, opting to wear her golden blonde hair in a poker-straight style and rock a light, fluttery mascara.

Harper Beckham's most expensive wardrobe items

The mother-daughter duo twinned in silk© Instagram
The mother-daughter duo share their sense of style

Despite her talent for layering high street with high fashion, Harper is no stranger to a designer item, having inherited several striking pieces from her mum's Spice Girl wardrobe - as well as a few treasures of her own. 

David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham at wedding
Proud David and daughter Harper at a wedding

Back in April, Harper carried one of the most famous clutch bags of the age, a £2.7k Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag.

Harper's paired-back look is cosy and cool© Marc Piasecki
Harper was seen carrying the luxury accessory

In November, the 13-year-old was photographed on the streets of Paris carrying the Goyard Artois PM Bag. This £1.4k arm candy in navy is so exclusive, you can't purchase a new one online - you have to go directly into the store.

Harper was seen hugging her sister-in-law Nicola, and showing off her impressive jewellery collection on her wrist© Instagram
Harper was seen hugging her sister-in-law Nicola, and showing off her impressive jewellery collection on her wrist

Harper's eye for luxury fashion extends to her eye for beautiful jewellery, too. The mini fashionista Harper is rarely seen without wearing Cartier's £7,050 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet'. The timeless piece is synonymous with Cartier's legacy after it was conceptualised by legendary jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1969.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More