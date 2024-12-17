Jocelyn Wildenstein's Parisian makeover steals the show in glamorous outing

Jocelyn Wildenstein showcased her distinctive and smooth visage as she enjoyed a stylish outing in Paris on Wednesday, accompanied by her longtime fiancé Lloyd Klein.

The Swiss socialite, often referred to as 'Catwoman' due to her feline-inspired look, turned heads as she stepped out at the Royal Monceau for a business lunch.

The 82-year-old was the epitome of Parisian elegance, layering a luxurious dark fur coat over a plunging black ensemble.

With her signature voluminous blonde locks perfectly styled, Jocelyn completed the look with a chic fur beret and statement shades, exuding classic glamour. Adding the finishing touches, she carried a sleek Louis Vuitton handbag and opted for fur-trimmed boots to combat the chilly winter weather.

Lloyd, 57, complemented Jocelyn’s monochrome aesthetic, donning an all-black outfit featuring a ski coat and dark sunglasses. The couple appeared relaxed and in high spirits as they arrived at the renowned Parisian hotel, known for its celebrity clientele and opulent interiors.

This glamorous outing comes on the heels of Jocelyn once again addressing long-standing rumors surrounding her appearance.

Despite decades of speculation, Jocelyn has repeatedly insisted that she has never undergone plastic surgery. In a recent interview with The Sun, the star doubled down on her claims, stating: "I haven’t had plastic surgery. I am scared of what can happen, and I don’t like to have something heavy. Sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."

The socialite also revealed she is not a fan of Botox, recalling her unpleasant experience with the treatment. "I don’t like the Botox," Jocelyn explained candidly. "Everyone has a different reaction to it. I’ve had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result—my face swelled up."

Jocelyn, whose striking features continue to fascinate the public, maintains that her appearance is largely natural.

She previously told DailyMail.com in 2018, "I’ve always looked like Brigitte Bardot," a comparison that harks back to her younger years when she was known for her natural beauty.

Jocelyn first rose to fame in the 1990s during her highly publicized divorce from art dealer Alec Wildenstein, a saga that gripped tabloids worldwide.

Their split became notorious not only for its staggering $2.5 billion settlement but also for the intrigue surrounding Jocelyn’s appearance. It was widely reported that the couple shared a fascination with exotic animals—particularly big cats—and even underwent matching eye-lifts early in their marriage.

A Vanity Fair article from 1998 claimed that Jocelyn’s transformation was fueled by her desire to look more feline, with friends speculating that she was attempting to embody the allure of a "jungle cat."

Her ex-husband Alec famously told the publication, "She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen."