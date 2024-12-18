Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham looks sensational in a silky backless bridal gown
Victoria beckham in bridal white dress© Shutterstock

The wife of David Beckham was every inch a modern bride in her embroidered ivory dress

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 hours ago
Victoria Beckham gave us a masterclass in style and sophistication as she showed off her latest party dress. 

Looking divine in a strappy, silky gown from her eponymous fashion collection, the wife of David Beckham oozed elegance in her 'Asymmetric Draped Cami Gown' which retails for £1,390. 

The mother-of-four wore her choppy chocolate brown hair in natural waves, whilst sporting an immaculate nude manicure and smoky bronze makeup. 

WATCH: Victoria Beckham oozes elegance in modern bridal dress

"So I am just trying to get ahead of myself, trying to decide what to wear for New Year's Eve and I'm loving this cami dress. I love the embroidery detail down the sides with little sequins," the former Spice Girl schooled her followers on Instagram. 

"I'm thinking this might be the dress for New Year's Eve. I love the neckline, this really pretty little drape detail here, super flattering." 

Sharing the dress to her Instagram grid, Victoria added: "Referencing archival silhouettes, the Asymmetric Draped Cami Gown brings an elevated contemporary flair to the 90s slip dress with a floor-grazing hemline and delicate floral lace appliqués." 

Victoria tried on the beautiful liquid gown adorned with black florals© Instagram
With its romantic neckline and luxury silky finish, Victoria's gown would be the perfect eveningwear for a modern bride. 

25 years after 'Posh and Becks' tied the knot at a whimsical wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, Victoria's bridal-appropriate party wear is worlds away from her vibrant purple wedding dress designed by Antonio Berardi…

Victoria Beckham's otherworldly wedding dress

David and Victoria Beckham cutting their wedding cake© Netflix
The Beckhams had a Robin Hood-inspired wedding

Eschewing bridal white in favour of her bold Antonio Berardi figure-skimming dress with a strapless neckline, Victoria's wedding dress has gone down in history as one of the most unique celebrity wedding dresses.

David Beckham dipping Victoria Beckham in a dance pose at Luttrellstown Castle© Netflix
The couple got married at Luttrellstown Castle

With one strap made up of red and purple floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split revealing her silver strappy heels that coiled up to her knees, the fashion designer's bold and bright gown was definitely one of her more memorable fashion moments.

The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary© Instagram
The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

In solidarity with his beautiful new bride, David was suited and booted in a matching purple suit adorned with the same florals.

Victoria Beckham trying on her Vera Wang bridal gown© Instagram
Victoria also wore aVera Wang gown for the ceremony

In October 2021, Victoria reflected on her sartorial twinning with her husband during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," she said. 

"I think it was a naiveté then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

