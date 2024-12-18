Victoria Beckham looks sensational in a silky backless bridal gown

Victoria Beckham gave us a masterclass in style and sophistication as she showed off her latest party dress.

Looking divine in a strappy, silky gown from her eponymous fashion collection, the wife of David Beckham oozed elegance in her 'Asymmetric Draped Cami Gown' which retails for £1,390.

The mother-of-four wore her choppy chocolate brown hair in natural waves, whilst sporting an immaculate nude manicure and smoky bronze makeup.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham oozes elegance in modern bridal dress

"So I am just trying to get ahead of myself, trying to decide what to wear for New Year's Eve and I'm loving this cami dress. I love the embroidery detail down the sides with little sequins," the former Spice Girl schooled her followers on Instagram.

"I'm thinking this might be the dress for New Year's Eve. I love the neckline, this really pretty little drape detail here, super flattering."

Sharing the dress to her Instagram grid, Victoria added: "Referencing archival silhouettes, the Asymmetric Draped Cami Gown brings an elevated contemporary flair to the 90s slip dress with a floor-grazing hemline and delicate floral lace appliqués."

© Instagram Victoria tried on the beautiful liquid gown adorned with black florals

With its romantic neckline and luxury silky finish, Victoria's gown would be the perfect eveningwear for a modern bride.

25 years after 'Posh and Becks' tied the knot at a whimsical wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, Victoria's bridal-appropriate party wear is worlds away from her vibrant purple wedding dress designed by Antonio Berardi…

Victoria Beckham's otherworldly wedding dress © Netflix The Beckhams had a Robin Hood-inspired wedding Eschewing bridal white in favour of her bold Antonio Berardi figure-skimming dress with a strapless neckline, Victoria's wedding dress has gone down in history as one of the most unique celebrity wedding dresses.

© Netflix The couple got married at Luttrellstown Castle With one strap made up of red and purple floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split revealing her silver strappy heels that coiled up to her knees, the fashion designer's bold and bright gown was definitely one of her more memorable fashion moments.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary In solidarity with his beautiful new bride, David was suited and booted in a matching purple suit adorned with the same florals.