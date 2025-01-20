Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez go head-to-head in fashion stakes as fans react
Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez split image

Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez go head-to-head in fashion face-off as fans react

 The two women attended a dinner hosted by Donald Trump

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
6 minutes ago
Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez had a fashion face-off on Sunday when they pulled out all the stops for a star-studded event. 

Donald Trump's daughter and Jeff Bezos' fiancee turned heads at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C.

The women looked radiant as they rocked figure-hugging gowns to mingle with the president-elect's wealthy supporters hours ahead of his inauguration. 

While there was no shortage of stunning outfits at the event, Ivanka made sure to stand out from the crowd in a striking Oscar de la Renta custom-made dress. 

The fashion house proudly shared images of Ivanka on social media in the "crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown with silver stole."

They were quickly inundated with comments from their followers who called the ensemble, "stunning," and "magical."

There were also fans who shared their "disappointment," at the designer for dressing the Trump family.

Meanwhile, Lauren posted several snapshots of her look on Instagram too. 

Ivanka Trump talking to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the event© Getty Images
Ivanka mingled with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the event

She wore a beautiful strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline, jeweled bodice and chiffon skirt.

Lauren had perfectly accessorized with a silver cuff, diamond necklace and earrings. Her hair was worn in loose waves and reached her waist. 

Fans were stunned by her look and lavished Lauren with praise over her appearance. 

Lauren Sanchez looked radiant in black dress and diamonds© Instagram
Lauren Sanchez looked radiant

Ivanka and Lauren were spotted hugging at the event which was also attended by Elon Musk, Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance who donned Oscar de la Renta too. 

The Trump family is preparing for a big day in the capitol as he'll be sworn in as the new POTUS on January 20. 

This year's inauguration falls on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and despite the public holiday, several notable figures are expected to attend.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos chat Elon Musk at Donald Trump dinner© Getty Images
Lauren, Jeff and Elon are supporting Trump

As with Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, all the living former Presidents are expected to be in attendance at the inauguration. This  means Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

A majority of the former First Ladies will also be in attendance, including Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Dr. Jill Biden, as well as members of the Trump family.

Michelle Obama will skip the event with her spokesperson confirming the news. 

US President Donald Trump speaks to officials during a roundtable discussion on community safety© AFP via Getty Images
The event was held the night before Donald Trump's inauguration

The Obamas welcomed Trump and his wife Melania into the White House in 2017 ahead of his first inauguration.

The former model gave an interview recently to FOX & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt and addressed the handover. 

"The first time was challenging; we didn't have much information," Melania claimed. "The information was upheld [sic] from us by the previous administration. But this time I have everything. It's a very different transition this time, second time around."

5 surprising Donald Trump facts

Smiling Donald Trump in blue suit and orange tie with white slanted stripes© Getty Images

1. Pet hates

He is one of only three US presidents never to have had any presidential pets. When he assumed office in 2016, he was the first in 100 years not to have pets in the White House, with only James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson abstaining before then.

2. Man of convictions

He is the first ever convicted felon to become president of the United States after being sentenced on 34 different charges pertaining to his hush money case in New York City in 2024.

3. Till divorce do us part

He has been married three times: to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1990, Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and current wife Melania Trump in 2005.

4. Lights, cameos, action

He has made a slew of cameos on popular TV shows and movies, such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sex and the City, Two Weeks Notice, Zoolander, and The Nanny, among others.

5. Alcohol free

He claims never to have drunk alcohol in his life, inspired by older brother Fred “Freddy” Trump Jr who was an alcoholic and died in 1981 aged 42 from a heart attack linked to years of alcohol abuse.

