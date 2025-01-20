Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez go head-to-head in fashion face-off as fans react

Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez had a fashion face-off on Sunday when they pulled out all the stops for a star-studded event.

Donald Trump's daughter and Jeff Bezos' fiancee turned heads at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C.

The women looked radiant as they rocked figure-hugging gowns to mingle with the president-elect's wealthy supporters hours ahead of his inauguration.

While there was no shortage of stunning outfits at the event, Ivanka made sure to stand out from the crowd in a striking Oscar de la Renta custom-made dress.

The fashion house proudly shared images of Ivanka on social media in the "crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown with silver stole."

They were quickly inundated with comments from their followers who called the ensemble, "stunning," and "magical."

There were also fans who shared their "disappointment," at the designer for dressing the Trump family.

Meanwhile, Lauren posted several snapshots of her look on Instagram too.

© Getty Images Ivanka mingled with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the event

She wore a beautiful strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline, jeweled bodice and chiffon skirt.

Lauren had perfectly accessorized with a silver cuff, diamond necklace and earrings. Her hair was worn in loose waves and reached her waist.

Fans were stunned by her look and lavished Lauren with praise over her appearance.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez looked radiant

Ivanka and Lauren were spotted hugging at the event which was also attended by Elon Musk, Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance who donned Oscar de la Renta too.

The Trump family is preparing for a big day in the capitol as he'll be sworn in as the new POTUS on January 20.

This year's inauguration falls on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and despite the public holiday, several notable figures are expected to attend.

© Getty Images Lauren, Jeff and Elon are supporting Trump

As with Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, all the living former Presidents are expected to be in attendance at the inauguration. This means Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

A majority of the former First Ladies will also be in attendance, including Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Dr. Jill Biden, as well as members of the Trump family.

Michelle Obama will skip the event with her spokesperson confirming the news.

© AFP via Getty Images The event was held the night before Donald Trump's inauguration

The Obamas welcomed Trump and his wife Melania into the White House in 2017 ahead of his first inauguration.

The former model gave an interview recently to FOX & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt and addressed the handover.

"The first time was challenging; we didn't have much information," Melania claimed. "The information was upheld [sic] from us by the previous administration. But this time I have everything. It's a very different transition this time, second time around."