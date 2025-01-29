Loose Women's Jane Moore sparks debate with fashion 'no no'

On Monday, the fabulous Jane Moore looked incredible as she took to Instagram ahead of her stint on the Loose Women.

The blonde beauty wore a double denim outfit, which many consider a fashion faux pas. This is because many feel that it is too much of the same, rather dense fabric. Also, we bet a fair few people think of Britney and Justin at the VMA's in 2001.

Jane styled up a denim pussy bow blouse and jeans and we think she looked sensational, especially teamed with snazzy snakeskin boots. She wrote: "I always thought double denim was a fashion no no, but apparently it’s all the rage these days. So here I am in a matching denim shirt and jeans from @phaseeight for today’s @loosewomen The ‘fakeskin’ boots are from @topshop. Have a great week everyone! @loosewomen @makeupcouk @mothershoppers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane always looks so chic on the show

The chic snap generated lots of interest from viewers. One follower wrote: "You look amazing! Great outfit." Another added: "Nothing wrong with wearing Double denim. I don’t listen to what other people say about what you should and shouldn’t wear." A third quipped: "Great outfit. Love it."

Jane's look was put together by the show's stylists, known as Mother Shoppers, who are Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

Jane shared her look on social media, and the stylists think Instagram is very Important, changing the way women dress. Bertie previously told HELLO: "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. But now, Instagram shows someone much more relatable - someone who is your size and your age. "

The professional added: " My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island, you may think 'oh no, too young' but actually, it's about going in and finding the right things that are good for you."