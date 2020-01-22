Instagram stars We Are Twinset are obsessed with these £10 sunglasses from Amazon They look like they're designer, but they're a total bargain…

It might be a little grey outside right now, but when the sun puts his hat on, you're going to want to be prepared and have a pair of sunnies in your handbag. Instagram stars We Are Twinset, two best friends called Phillipa Bloom and Sarah Tankel Ellis, are renowned for their impeccable style and designer splurges. Even though they like to dabble with Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, they know a good bargain when they see one! Sharing a photo of themselves wearing matching heart-shaped sunglasses from Amazon, the girls captioned the shot: "You name it, we prime it!"

The specs, which are giving us major Saint Laurent vibes, come in not one but NINE different colours, so if you feel like wearing a pair of wacky-coloured yellow shades, or lilac, or pink, you know what to do. Personally, we're extremely tempted by the leopard print pair the girls are wearing.

Let's face it: You can't go wrong with leopard! And you can't go wrong with a pricetag of £10.91.

Heart-shaped sunglasses, £10.91, Amazon

We Are Twinset, who are represented by Gleam - the same team as Zoella and Mrs Hinch - have gone from strength to strength in the past couple of years. With 141k Instagram followers, a blog and a popular YouTube channel, the girls are taking the digital world by storm with their stylish looks. In their post dedicated to Amazon, they revealed they shop the site for sheepskin shoe insoles, velvet hangers for their wardrobe, and nappies and toys for their kids amongst other things. Visit wearetwinset.com to see their favourite finds.

