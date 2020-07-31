The £33 Amazon dress that's taking over Instagram right now Be warned: You're going to want this dress…

Amazon might have been your lockdown saviour for fence paint, baking equipment, and at-home entertainment, but did you shop for your summer wardrobe on there as well? Probably not. Well, you might want to because there's one particular summer dress that is taking over Instagram right now - and it's constantly selling out. The whimsical R.Vivimos dress on Amazon Fashion was first spotted on the uber stylish WeAreTwinset duo. Philippa Bloom and Sarah Tankel Ellis both showed off the designer-looking dress on their popular Instagram page @wearetwinset, and well, we were impressed.

WeAreTwinset's Philippa, left, and Sarah, right, wearing the £33.99 Amazon Fashion dress

To be honest, when we swiped up to purchase we were shocked it was even the same dress. Amazon Fashion hasn't quite nailed it with the fashion imagery, have they? It's all pretty cheesy (sorry to any models who might be reading this), but regardless, we added to basket and the rest was history.

The mint green R.Vivimos dress, £33.99, Amazon Fashion

The dress comes in an array of colours - whether you're looking for lilac, pink, mint green or black or white - and is reminiscent of the A-list-approved brand Doen, but it's a whole lot cheaper.

The WAT girls prove the dress can be dressed up or down. Philippa has opted for a pair of Havaianas, while Sarah has teamed her dress with a pair of heeled strappy sandals. Plus, it can be worn either on the shoulder or off the shoulder. There's also a nifty drawstring around the middle so you can have it as form-fitting as you'd like.

The dress is gaining popularity with the style mavens of Instagram - Natasha from Wear & Where gave her followers a glimpse at her baby blue version. Natasha kept the boxy neckline as is, and she looked beach-ready. It's worth noting that Natasha is petite and her dress is more of a maxi style which works perfectly.

Natasha from Wear & Where rocking her Amazon Fashion dress

We won't blame you if you order one in every colour.

Scroll down to get inspired…

Pink dress, £33.99, Amazon Fashion

White dress, £33.99, Amazon Fashion

Stone coloured dress, £33.99, Amazon Fashion

