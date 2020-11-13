60+ Best Christmas gift ideas for women 2020: Gorgeous gifts for her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is fast approaching, so if you're looking for the best gift ideas to impress the incredible woman in your life - or you're looking for a gift to treat yourself - we've done the hard work so you don't have to. From beauty products to fashion accessories, homeware pieces and the latest must-have jewellery, we've got all the best gifts for women. Whether you're after a thoughtful gift for your mum, sister, aunt, best friend, or the work wife in your life, get shopping for ideas now.

The best Christmas gift ideas for her...

Kate Spade Spencer metallic crossbody set, £195, Kate Spade

This shimmering trio from Kate Spade will put a smile on anyone's face this Christmas.

Christian Louboutin Loubirouge Eau de Parfum, £225, Harrods

The red bottle denotes Christian Louboutin's signature red-soled shoes - and if that's not fabulous, we don't know what is...

Stackers medium-sized jewellery box, £28, John Lewis

Know a jewellery lover? She can keep her precious jewels safe and secure in this elegantly designed Travel Stackers Collection, luxuriously finished in a soft velvet lining.

Metallic ruffle blouse, £175, Reiss

This Reiss metallic blouse will spark joy over Christmas - and beyond.

Limited Edition Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £60, Charlotte Tilbury

When looking for gifts for women, you can't go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury. And this year her iconic Filmstar Bronze & Glow has been given a bejewelled makeover for Christmas - and we're loving it.

Tennis Deluxe Tennis Bracelet, £27.50, Swarovski

Twinkle twinkle! A lucky woman will feel like royalty in this beautiful tennis necklace.

It's advent calendar season, and what could be better than to gift a loved one a special present every day in December?!

Limited edition bag - The Elizabeth, £15, Trinny London

Trinny has given the popular stack accessory a makeover for the Christmas period in a limited edition print. The Elizabeth bag is truly fit for a Queen.

The Sparkle Armour Collection, £70, Tada & Toy

This set is very 2020 - a pair of beautiful studded earrings, a divine face covering, and a lush-smelling hand sanitiser.

Fenty Beauty Christmas Hamper, £175, Harvey Nichols

The hamper full of fabulous Fenty Beauty products - if Rihanna gives it the thumbs up, we're happy.

Gucci socks, £99.99, NET-A-PORTER

Socks. But make them fashion.

Bobbi Brown brush set, £52.50, Bobbi Brown

Enter code THEONE to get 20% off this set of Bobbi Brown's signature brushes.

'Snoozes' sequin slippers, £40, Dune

Dune has smashed it out of the park with these sequin party slippers.

Posh Lipstick: The VB Edit, £98, Cult Beauty

Pucker up like Posh with this set of beautiful lipsticks. Our favourite fashionista sure knows how to do Christmas gifting.

Velvet Lottie bag, £495, Aspinal of London

The Lottie bag is a true investment piece designed to take you from day to night.

Love heart print, prices start at £35, Hannah Carvell

We're big fans of Hannah Carvell's amazing artwork - and this would make a lovely gift for anyone who appreciates a pop of neon.

iPhone 12 Pro, from £999, Apple

It's the gadget on everyone's letter to Santa this year - Apple's first 5G iPhone. If you know someone who's obsessed with taking photos and selfies, the new 7-element wide lens gives edge-to-edge sharpness.

SLIP Lipstick Queen face mask, £45, Liberty London

This is for the makeup lover who enjoys her beauty sleep.

Peloton water bottle, £30, Peloton Apparel

Have a friend who's obsessed with her Peloton bike? This pink water bottle will make their day as they power through the latest Beyonce ride.

Personalised pillow case, £7.50, M&S

Personalisation shows you've really thought about that person you're gifting to - and this initial pillowcase is so well priced.

Personalised champagne glass, £24, Notonthehighstreet

Say cheers with a personalised champagne glass.

Margot trio shoulder bag, £99, French Connection

Wow! Such a divine bag. It looks designer but at £99, it won't break the bank.

Moet & Chandon Exclusive Impérial Brut NV Champagne and personalised tin, £49.99, Selfridges

The gift for your absolutely fabulous friend.

Kerastase Christmas set, £54.95, All Beauty

Infused with Irisome, this intensely nourishing range from Kerastase is specifically designed for normal to slightly dry hair.

Vienna silver throw, from £40.20, Dusk

Featuring luxurious quilting and a faux silk feel, this Dusk throw will transform the bedroom into a place of relaxation and splendour.

By Terry Glow Twinkle highlighter, £48, By Terry

The multi-dimensional highlighter gives luminosity thanks to three super-ingredients: diamond, ruby, and 24k gold. A truly stunning gift for Christmas.

Foaming Bath Elixr, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Bring some sparkle to their day with this Foaming Bath Elixr from Marks & Spencer. It's like a snow globe, but put to good use!

Sparkling Heart gift set, £90, Pandora

The Sparkling Levelled Hearts Charm is a seasonal complement to the eternally chic snake chain bracelet by Pandora.

HELLO! x Latest In Beauty The Royal Treatment box, £35, Latest In Beauty

Treat her like the Queen she is with the brand new HELLO! Latest in Beauty box of royal-inspired treats.

LA MAISON J.U.S Sexycrush Gold Edition Pure Perfume (100ml), £165, Harrods

This oriental fragrance is tied with ribbons of labdanum and vanilla.

Leopard is a Neutral - a really useful style guide, by Erica Davies, £9.99, Amazon

Fashion influencer Erica Davies has written a book dedicated to leopard print - the ideal gift for anyone who's up for ditching the archaic fashion rules.

NuFACE Exclusive Mini Fix 20th Anniversary Set, £269, Look Fantastic

Discover the rejuvenating power of microcurrents with the NuFACE Mini and FIX to reveal noticeable contouring, lifting, and smoothing results in minutes.

Eve Lom Rescue Ritual Gift Set, £75, Space NK

Eve Lom is a true classic - and we love this set which includes the brand's original cleanser and rescue mask along with a muslin cloth.

Apple HomePod mini, £99.99, Carphone Warehouse

Apple's HomePod mini offers a great music listening experience, smart home capabilities, and an intelligent assistant. Ideal for your friend who likes to feel in control and loves her Smart home tech.

NARS Climax Set, £20, Space NK

Everyone loves trying a new mascara - and she'll no doubt love the effects of NARs Climax.

Beautifect Box in nude, £279, Beautifect

If you know someone who really enjoys doing their makeup every day, the Beautifect Box will be their new best friend. The smart storage solution will really transform their beautifying process.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Exclusive Copper Gift Edition with Travel Bag, £299.99, John Lewis

In a contemporary silver and copper finish, this hair dryer comes with a neat travel bag designed exclusively by Dyson.

Rose gold diamante watch, £28, River Island

It's not often you can get a chic watch for less than £30, but this is a seriously good option from the high street.

Scented body Powder, £19.50, Jo Malone London

Formulated with skin conditioning ingredients and light-reflecting pearls, it leaves skin feeling silky smooth and with a subtle sheen.

Gold bar cart, £35, Primark

If you have a friend who's the ultimate hostess, this will be a game-changer for her (when we finally can socialise!)

You're On Mute: 101 Tips to Add Zip to your Zoom by Jo Hoare, £5.79, Amazon

Is your work wife always on mute when she speaks in meetings? Does she do the weird wave at the end? We've all done it. But this new book by Jo Hoare should do the trick.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Red and White Straw Tumbler, £18, Disney

A Disney lover will love drinking out of this Minnie Mouse tumbler.

Jewellery stand, £24.50, Oliver Bonas

Having your jewellery on display can be a great reminder to wear your favourite pieces more often.

Travel Memories photo book, £47.94, Photobook

Miss your travel companion this year? Take some time to create her a brilliant keepsake book of all your holidays together. A lovely Christmas gift!

Tan Luxe Illuminating self-tan bauble, £15, Beauty Bay

Know someone who loves their tanning products? Tan Luxe is the brand to get excited about.

Shimmering Spice candle, £26, Space NK

Space NK's Shimmering Spice candle smells like Christmas and would look stunning on a table centrepiece.

Personalised Cadbury's letterbox gift, £8.99, Prezzybox

No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.

Photo book, starting at £29.99, SnapFish

A personalised photo book will probably bring tears to their eyes, and it's easier to make than you'd imagine!

Glossier pink hoodie, £42, Glossier

This hoodie sells out time and time again so get in there quick!

CHANEL No5 The Hair Mist, £48, Feel Unique

Be the best smelling woman in the room with CHANEL No5 The Hair Mist. So fancy!

The Flat Lay Co. X ASOS open flat makeup box in pink velvet, £21.99, ASOS

As well as expanding fully so you’re not aimlessly rummaging around for your stuff, this Flat Lay Co. makeup box also doubles up as a protective mat in case of any spillages. Genius!

Star Intarsia jumper, £98, and matching star jumper for a dog, £35, The White Company

If you know someone who loves their four-legged friend, give the pair of them matching star print sweaters.

Marc Jacobs Skincare Sundae set, £65, MSpace NK

Give the gift of self-care with Marc Jacobs Beauty’s four-piece set for smoother-looking skin.

Facebook Portal, prices start at £149, PortalFacebook.com

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's to keep in touch with loved ones which is why Facebook Portal has been such a hit this year.

The Genaissance de la Mer Collection, £805, La Mer

This set is worth £965 and includes the La Mer Infused Lotion, The Serum Essence, and The Eye and Expression Cream. What's more, you also get the luxurious treat of a keepsake vanity tray which adds a touch of luxury, don't you think?

Single Stellato Diamond Hoop Star Charm Earring, £208, The Diamond Store

Know someone who'd look divine with this dainty single diamond hoop charm earring? It's a perfect piece for someone who's a fan of layering with multiple earrings.

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness Necklace, £8.50, Kit Heath

Thoughtful gifting - but make it chic! Kit Heath and HELLO! have joined forces to create a beautiful elegant sterling-silver Kindness necklace with an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support.

A Reed Diffuser Christmas Trees by Jo Loves, £90, Space NK

Jo Loves has launched its first limited-edition Home Fragrance Diffuser in the best-selling Christmas scent, Christmas Trees. Divine!

The Velvetiser, £99.85, Hotel Chocolat

This is the gift that keeps on giving.

ghd gold hair straightener in iridescent white, £159, ghd

You can't beat the gift of good hair! In the spirit of the season, ghd decorated its fan-favourite ghd gold hair straightener in limited edition hues of satin white and gold, accompanied with a midnight blue vanity case to keep your treasures safe.

Multi Sculpt, £45, FaceGym

FaceGym knows a thing or two about lifting and contouring. The Multi Sculpt stainless steel tool is a next gen take on the popular "gua sha", it is a multi-tasking must-have for anyone looking to mimic the instant results of a FaceGym workout, from the comfort of their own bathroom.





Huda Beauty Naughty eyeshadow palette, £58, Cult Beauty

A sultry re-imagination of the iconic Huda Beauty New Nude palette, Naughty Nude is loaded with richer, smokier shades. Perfect for the naughtiest gal you know and love.

